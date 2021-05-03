Avanta Secures Seed Funding to Accelerate Digital Transformation of HOA Data & Increase Transparency for Stakeholders
DALLAS, TX, USA, May 3, 2021 -- Avanta Secures Seed Funding to Accelerate the Digital Transformation of HOA data to Enhance the Real Estate Experience and Increase Transparency for All Stakeholders
— Kevin Brown, Avanta CEO
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 3, 2021 – Avanta Risk Management’s mission to digitize real estate transaction picked up a significant tailwind as the company announced $1.75 million in new funding in a Series Seed round. Naples Technology Ventures led the raise, with existing investors Green Park & Golf Ventures participating in the syndicate.
Avanta believes that the availability of HOA data throughout the real estate vertical is one of the largest obstacles in the industries quest to digitize and streamline real estate transactions. That is why Avanta is leading the charge in the digital transformation of one of the most challenging data points facing the real estate industry and consumers.
“With 77% of all new residential construction requiring membership in a mandatory HOA and over 350k existing HOAs across the country, HOA data is more important than ever to home buyers, real estate agents, title companies, and mortgage professionals,” said Kevin Brown, Avanta CEO. “From the real estate shopper to mitigating risk in the 23 super-lien States for mortgage lenders HOA data is an essential decision-making tool that has been absent from everyone’s toolboxes for decades.”
Traditional methods of gathering HOA data are costly, delay real estate transactions and create risks for investors. Avanta’s comprehensive database and supporting technologies improve transparency for all stakeholders and creates a single source for everyone involved in a real estate transaction.
“We invested in Avanta because the company’s experienced management team has demonstrated its ability to be the first in the market and grow the business. We believe that the HOA data the company collects and digitizes will continue to grow in importance to the mortgage industry and beyond, and that Avanta is best positioned to become the market leader,” said Mike Abbaei, Managing Partner at Naples Technology Ventures.
“Green Park and Golf is making a second investment in Avanta and the team behind it as they have demonstrated great progress and we believe they are situated to efficiently provide valuable information in an important, fast growing market," said J.R. Garcia, Partner at Green Park and Golf.
