CJ Sapong Scores Advisor Role To Crypto Fintech Company, Will Convert Portion of MLS Salary Into Cryptocurrencies
Hedge To Convert CJ's Salary to Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, With Digifox As His Crypto Wallet of Choice
Fresh off the heels of announcing former WWE Superstar Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) as the first female athlete to accept an executive position with a cryptocurrency company, Cornerstone Global Management, LLC (CGM) is happy to also announce the addition of active Major League Soccer star, CJ Sapong as an advisor to Hedge. Hedge's addition of CJ helps them gain access to both management and players of teams across multiple sports at the professional level. He also provides the first-hand experience and mindset of a pro athlete who may be interested in converting a portion of their pay into cryptocurrencies.
CJ has been in the cryptocurrency space for a number of years, and recently spoke on a panel alongside former MMA champion Ben Askren and active NASCAR driver Landon Cassill at the 2019 Litecoin Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. These experiences have prepared him in helping Hedge reach the 'goal' of teaching other athletes the importance of holding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum within their investment portfolio.
CJ will also be the first professional athlete to use Cornerstone’s payroll conversion program, gethedge.io, to convert a portion of his salary as an MLS player into Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum upon its release. In doing so, he has also chosen Digifox, the multi-functional cryptocurrency wallet created by the famous YouTuber Nicholas Merten (aka DataDash), as the destination for his converted salary.
“Having been in the cryptocurrency space as an investor for a few years now, I am excited about the potential Hedge brings to athletes, specifically. Time is already at a premium for us, so dollar cost averaging into Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum through Hedge's payroll conversion program is a perfect fit," states CJ.
"I'm also excited about using Digifox as the wallet my pay in crypto will be going to. I'm basically able to do everything with my crypto I want in one app, and have been a fan of it for some time already.”
Nicholas Merten, the CEO of Digifox and YouTube Crypto Star known as DataDash had this to say about CJ choosing Digifox as the destination for his converted pay into crypto:
"CJ is one of the few leading athletes that are helping to spark a revolution in the cryptocurrency industry. We're incredibly thankful he's chosen to use Digifox, and we couldn't be more proud to help in leading crypto forward into the mainstream."
A ten-year MLS veteran, CJ currently plays Forward for Nashville SC and was named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2011. He won the Open Cup Championship with Kansas City in 2012, and MLS Championship in 2013. He has also represented the United States national team and most recently played for the Chicago Fire from 2019-2020. CJ is seen as a respected and key leader within the MLS Players Association, and most recently helped form the organization Black Players for Change in 2020.
About Digifox: Digifox is an all-in-one financial application, allow you to buy cryptocurrencies, earn interest on your savings, and send/receive money across the globe. From earning 10% on your savings, to building your crypto portfolio, Digifox has got you covered.
About Hedge: Hedge is a payroll conversion product created by CGM to help employees convert any portion of their pay into Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum through Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA), and automatically sending it to the cryptocurrency wallet(s) of their choice.
