Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,290 in the last 365 days.

GetHedge Partners With Payroll Service GetPayroll To Provide Historic Pay Conversion Into Cryptocurrencies

First Offerings Of Ethereum And Litecoin As Pay Conversion Options Through A Traditional Payroll Service In United States

Joining forces with GetPayroll will prove invaluable to the future development of crypto integration into the traditional payroll services sector. ”
— David Schwartz, CEO, Cornerstone Global Management, Inc.
BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHedge announced today a partnership with GetPayroll to further enhance the first-ever cryptocurrency payroll program between a traditional payroll service and cryptocurrency fintech companies.

The partnership between GetHedge and GetPayroll marks a historic leap forward for payroll services across the country. With the partnership, GetHedge becomes the first crypto fintech platform in the United States to offer Ethereum and Litecoin, alongside Bitcoin, as automated pay conversion options through a traditional payroll payments service.

GetPayroll is coming off a recent announcement in May, revealing it also would be working with industry-leading bitcoin tech company NYDIG. By adding GetHedge as a fiat-to-crypto pay conversion option, GetPayroll will also be offering pay conversion services directly to the individual employee, rather than needing to sign up an entire company, as is the case with NYDIG. This flexibility in service offerings to both company and individual is revolutionary.

GetHedge CEO and co-founder David Schwartz said he looks forward to the partnership, stating, “Joining forces with GetPayroll will prove invaluable to the future development of crypto integration into the traditional payroll services sector. With GetPayroll’s emphasis on compliance and terrific customer service, we know a lot of small businesses will benefit from this partnership.”

The partnership is only the beginning of GetHedge’s plans for further innovation, according to Paul Bradley, co-founder of GetHedge. “We’re working towards a future where consumers, business, and employees can fluidly operate between fiat and crypto, in payment, income, and investment industries. And we’re well on our way.”

Both GetHedge and its new partner GetPayroll are also veteran-owned companies, and are proud to stand together this Memorial Day week in gratitude to all those who have sacrificed for our country.

The GetHedge team will be in Austin, Texas for CoinDesk’s annual cryptocurrency convention, Consensus, scheduled for June 9-12, and will be available for press interviews and inquiries throughout the conference.


Visit GetHedge.io to learn more.

CORNERSTONE GLOBAL
Cornerstone Global Management, Inc.
press@cornerstoneglobalmgt.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

GetHedge Partners With Payroll Service GetPayroll To Provide Historic Pay Conversion Into Cryptocurrencies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.