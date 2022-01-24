WWE Superstar Summer Rae To Convert Portion Of Upcoming Royal Rumble Earnings Into Crypto

Danielle Moinet - Director of Marketing & Social Engagement Hedge logo in black

Portion of January 29, 2022 Royal Rumble Earnings To Be Converted Into Bitcoin and Litecoin, Making Her the First Female Athlete To Ever Do So

As more professional athletes are starting to get paid in crypto I think it’s important for female athletes to as well. I am excited to be at the forefront of that movement!” — Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae), WWE Superstar