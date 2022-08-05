GetHedge Partners With CompoSecure's 'Arculus' Crypto Cold Storage Wallet
Partnership Will Provide Arculus Wallet With Same Day Pay Conversions, Wallet Purchase Options for GetHedge Users
We are excited to be partnering with GetHedge on co-marketing each other’s products and services, as well as developing an integration plan for Arculus cold storage,”BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During its quarterly earnings call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO), a publicly traded company on both the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes, informed its investors that it had reached a partnership agreement with GetHedge, a crypto related fintech service based out of Nashville, to enable its Arculus cold storage wallet users to automatically convert any portion of their income into Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.
The partnership will include co-marketing and multiple integration options within each service’s platform in order to best serve their users.
“We are excited to be partnering with GetHedge on co-marketing each other’s products and services, as well as developing an integration plan for Arculus cold storage,” stated CompoSecure’s CEO, Jon Wilk.
GetHedge CEO David Schwartz agrees, “We love the fact we will be able to provide Arculus users the opportunity to use any amount of their paycheck to DCA (dollar cost average) invest into the most liquid and storied cryptocurrencies. It will also be great to provide GetHedge users reputable options like Arculus inside our platform to send and store their crypto once their pay has been converted.”
Most recently, GetHedge announced a partnership with GetPayroll, a payroll service based out of Houston, Texas, enabling GetPayroll to offer the first of its kind ‘Crypto Payroll’ option provided by a traditional US based payroll service.
The growing demand for investment into cryptocurrencies via pay has increased exponentially over the past 12 months, creating opportunities for wallets and other crypto related services to benefit directly through fiat onramp services like GetHedge. By tapping into this onramp through GetHedge, the Arculus Wallet will begin providing an additional way for its users to safely and efficiently acquire and store their crypto within the same business day.
About GetHedge
GetHedge (gethedge.io) is a Tennessee based, veteran owned fintech service that enables users to auto-convert any amount of their income into Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin and have it sent to their personal wallets.
About Arculus
Arculus, developed by CompoSecure, is the revolutionary crypto security and cold storage wallet solution with a mission to promote crypto adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for everybody. Thanks to Arculus only you can access your private keys, giving you a safe and intuitive way to manage your crypto and NFTs.
