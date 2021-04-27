Former Female WWE Star Takes Cryptocurrency World By Storm
Makes History In Male Dominated Space With Executive Director PositionUNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Global Management, LLC (CGM), announced today the addition of Danielle Moinet as Director of Marketing & Social Engagement. CGM is a cryptocurrency fintech company offering the soon to be released payroll conversion product Hedge, changing government backed currencies like the US Dollar, Euro and British Pound into Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum based upon employee preferences.
With the hire, Danielle becomes the first known current or former professional female athlete to take an active executive position with a cryptocurrency related company.
Danielle, who wrestled as Summer Rae for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) from 2013-17, brings with her a wealth of marketing and ecommerce experience, including a combined 2.7 million followers on Instagram and Twitter. She also has a Business Degree with an emphasis in Marketing from East Carolina University.
Danielle joins a team that includes the creator of Litecoin, Charlie Lee, as it’s seed investor and key advisor.
Last week’s announcement regarding the rebrand of CGM’s payroll conversion product to ‘Hedge’ (http://gethedge.io/hedging-our-bets-with-a-rebrand) was Danielle’s first contribution to the company’s new marketing strategy. She will also be present and help spearhead preparation for Hedge’s participation as a sponsor at Bitcoin 2021 in Miami, June 4-5th.
