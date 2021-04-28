MiQ and Samba TV partner in Canada for an enhanced Advanced TV solution
Partnership bridges Samba TV’s global TV viewership data with MiQ’s expertise in linking diverse datasets for the Canadian marketTORONTO, NEW YORK, CANADA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiQ, a global programmatic media partner, today announced a strategic partnership with Samba TV, a global leader in omniscreen advertising and analytics, to provide an enhanced advanced TV solution to marketers. The joint solution will offer clients better planning, activation, and measurement by leveraging TV consumption insights across Samba TV’s extensive first-party dataset in Canada.
The partnership combines MiQ’s cross-channel media activation and insights with Samba TV’s rich household-level automatic content recognition (ACR) TV data to provide marketers with the ability to increase ROI from their TV investments. This digital collaboration also allows marketers the ability to measure incremental reach, as well as over-exposed and under-exposed audiences. Through this exclusive partnership, MiQ can now provide better planning, activation and measurement for marketers as the TV space in Canada continues to transform.
“We have seen advanced TV grow significantly in the last 14 months, but for us, the missing piece of the puzzle was always an ACR partner,” said Alfie Atkinson, CEO, MiQ Canada. “The opportunity to partner with Samba TV is providing us with an extraordinarily unique position in the market. With Samba’s data, we now have the ability to analyze the impact of current TV campaigns, as well as activate and measure in tandem with digital channels more effectively,” he added.
Samba TV’s proprietary ACR technology is integrated at the chipset level with 24 of the top Smart TV brands globally, fingerprinting all content that appears on the TV screen. By comparing those fingerprints to Samba TV’s global reference library of shows, commercials, movies, and video games, the resulting dataset forms a massive global TV panel and highly accurate global ad schedule. Using proprietary identity resolution at the household level, Samba TV integrates its first-party TV data with major set-top box manufacturers for the most comprehensive and at-scale household-level targeting.
“We’re excited to partner with MiQ as we announce support for the Canadian market,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “The continued acceleration in advanced TV worldwide is causing advertisers to look at how their data is accurately identifying and targeting their audiences across elusive viewership behaviors. Canadian customers can plan, activate and measure these key audiences utilizing our extensive first-party dataset and the benefits delivered from a full-service, global provider like MiQ.”
About MiQ
We’re MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business-problem-solving things for our clients. We’re experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and our team of people are always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you’re always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places. For more information, please visit wearemiq.com.
About Samba TV
Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on one of the most comprehensive sources of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV’s ACR is integrated at the chipset level across 24 of the top Smart TV brands globally (the most in the industry) analyzing the content on screen in real-time, regardless of source. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world. The world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.
