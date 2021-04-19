This Week's Marketing Intent Data Trend Will Literally Delight You: Bombora Company Surge(R) Shows Customers at Center
Interest in the term 'customer delight' has been trending upwards among brand marketers, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R).”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By now, I hope we all know that customers who have a good experience are not only likely to purchase more, but they will also tell their friends and colleagues about it too. With the absence of physical events in the last year, technology has stepped in to fill the void, in some cases replacing in-person interactions almost entirely.
For many, this new dynamic can end up feeling somewhat transactional, as it often tends to be price driven with the goal of creating a short-term transaction with customers. With more self-service options and less human-to-human contact, the opportunity to truly surprise and delight audiences is becoming more challenging for marketers. However, marketers are looking to do something about that problem: As of late March, interest in the term “customer delight” has been trending upwards among brand marketers, as measured by Bombora Company Surge. Whether you are selling a toothbrush or a SaaS solution, the positive effect of delightful experiences can make a positive impression on your audience -- and have a positive impact on sales.
Intent data also shows “social publishing” up among brands in recent weeks. Defined as any form, new or emerging, of online content creation, social publishing takes into consideration a younger customer demographic as more as more millennials and Gen-Zers enter the scene wielding decision-making power. To stay relevant with these audiences amid these new platforms, changing user preferences and communication practices, businesses must adapt quickly to the fast pace of change. Implied in this is the social aspect involved which opens the door for audiences to respond and engage with your brand – which makes social content a two-way street. B2B and B2C businesses can benefit from this type of engagement by creating a total social experience with your brand which can help boost trust and engagement so you can build a loyal, long-lasting customer base.
While we’re on the topic of social, “social networking” was one of the most-searched terms this month among agencies. Given the growing importance of social media in consumers’ lives, and more interactions happening online than ever before, social helps bridge the gap to the new customer experience. Known for its agile approach, social media has proven itself time and again to be a valuable channel for marketers to reach and convert customers. Some in the D2C space view social media as their entire business. In the coming years, social media networks will play an increasingly vital role in driving sales, providing customer service, and raising brand awareness.
-- Written by Michael McLaren, CEO, Merkle B2B
