Tom’s Guide Awards Return, Honoring Even More of the Best Consumer Tech for 2021
Future PLC
New award categories reflect the changes of a disruptive year, with focus on working from home, fitness, and diversity in techNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom’s Guide, the website that upgrades consumers’ lives by helping them decide what products to buy based on in-depth testing, has announced a significant expansion of its annual awards program. The second-annual Tom’s Guide Awards will honor the products and brands that have transformed the way we interact with our world, while also recognizing those who are pushing to make the latest innovations accessible to as many people as possible.
The Tom’s Guide Awards are all about the best of the best products in entertainment, computing, fitness, gaming, smart home, and more, providing all of the publication’s top picks in one place. The Future PLC publication has also added new categories to reflect the changes in daily life that have occurred over the course of the past year.
Working From Home and Fitness categories serve to reward the top performing products that helped us adjust to living in lockdown and focus on our health and wellbeing in trying times. Meanwhile, the Smart Home and Fitness categories reflect Tom's Guide's pivot to covering technology more from the perspective of how it fits into readers' lifestyles.
“Tom’s Guide’s mission is to give readers the information they need so that their purchases help them accomplish their goals,” said Mark Spoonauer, global editor in chief for Tom’s Guide. “Over the course of the past year, we’ve seen consumers’ needs change, as many worked from home for prolonged periods. At the same time, a large number of our readers want to ensure that they are spending with companies that champion worthy causes like diversity and inclusion. Our hero award for Diversity in Tech is an important step in this direction.”
Other unique awards categories debuting in 2021 include “the best smart speaker that's not made by Amazon, Apple or Google,” underlining the Tom’s Guide personality and the publication’s commitment to surfacing great products that could otherwise go under the radar.
The Tom's Guide editorial team will reveal the results of this year’s awards winners in June 2021. Visit the official Tom’s Guide Awards 2021 entry page for more information on how to position your brand as a market-leader in innovation.
Tom’s Guide editors are available for questions and comment to discuss the awards program, as well as trends in consumer tech purchases that have emerged during the pandemic period.
About Future PLC
Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams. Its content reaches 1 in 3 adults in both the UK and the US.
The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, and B2B and its brands include Truly, TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.
The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with a combined global circulation of over 3 million delivered through more than 220 publications. The portfolio spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Country Life, Wallpaper*, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, woman&home, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
email us here