The Financial Times Awards Prove with Win in Its Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies List for Second Consecutive Year
Identity verification and authentication leader recognized for dramatic 670% revenue growth and innovative solutionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prove, the modern way of proving identity with just a phone number, announced today that the Financial Times has awarded it a spot on its The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list for the second year in a row.
Prove (formerly Payfone), whose Phone-Centric Identity™ platform helps companies mitigate fraud while accelerating revenue and reducing OPEX across mobile, desktop, tablet, contact center, and in-store channels ranked #26 among technology companies on the list of 500 companies. This award follows a period of extraordinary growth for Prove. The company saw 670% revenue growth between 2016 and 2019, and 153% employee growth from 2019–2021.
“It is an honor to be recognized for a record-breaking year of growth and innovation in the Financial Times’ list for the Americas for a second consecutive year,” said Rodger Desai, CEO and Co-Founder of Prove. “I am thrilled to see our employees’ incredible achievements over the past year recognized by such a prestigious organization.”
The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021 is a joint project by the Financial Times and Statista. Statista selected Prove amongst tens of thousands of companies in the Americas through research in company databases and other public sources for the FT ranking. The final list recognizes the Top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2016 and 2019.
About Prove
Prove is the modern way of proving identity with just a phone number. With 1 billion+ consumer and small business identity tokens under continuous management, Prove’s Phone-Centric Identity™ platform helps companies mitigate fraud while accelerating revenue and reducing OPEX across mobile, desktop, tablet, contact center, and in-store channels. 1,000+ companies and 500+ banks trust Prove to secure their onboarding, digital servicing, call center, e-commerce, payments and compliance experiences. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.
