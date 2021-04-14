SAMBA TV ANNOUNCES HIRE OF FORMER ROKU EXECUTIVE, TIM NATIVIDAD, TO LEAD AGENCY AND BRAND SOLUTIONS GLOBALLY
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samba TV, a global leader in omniscreen advertising and analytics, today announced the appointment of Tim Natividad to Senior Vice President of Agency and Brand Solutions, an executive leadership position to bolster the company’s relationship with marketers around the world. Previously heading up sales teams at Roku, Amazon, and Google, Natividad brings deep advertising industry experience to extend Samba TV’s leading market position delivering omniscreen marketing solutions built on first-party, real-time TV data.
“We admire Tim’s track record of scaling global technology platforms with win-win relationships that benefit marketers, the platform, and consumers,” said Ashwin Navin, Co-founder and CEO of Samba TV. “We look forward to bringing his seasoned leadership and counsel to our agency and brand clients as they navigate the transition from traditional to connected television, with a more scientific approach to advertising.”
Before Samba TV, Tim was the Head of Performance Advertising at Roku where he focused on bringing digital advertising solutions to Roku customers such as real-time measurement, targetability, and flexible buying models, as well as OneView which, in combination, generated a majority of Roku’s platform revenue.
Previously, Tim served as the Head of Global Search and Performance Advertising Sales for Amazon at a time when Amazon was making its first foray into advertising sales. While at Amazon, Tim built Amazon’s search advertising business into $1B globally. At Google, Tim managed teams delivering video and display advertising solutions, as well as insights measuring the performance of advertising.
"CTV is the fastest growing segment of the advertising industry, and I’m excited to join and contribute to Samba TV’s growth at this critical moment in the industry’s development,” said Natividad. “From the outside in, what always struck me and my colleagues about Samba was the company’s innate ability to move quickly and monetize successfully in a market that is constantly shifting. Their leadership as a first-party data provider in this accelerating CTV space is unrivaled by others in the market, and the advertising industry has taken note. I am excited to expand Samba TV’s unique market position and help brands realize the full potential of their advertising budgets with omniscreen advertising and measurement that’s unparalleled in the industry right now.”
About Samba TV
Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on the world's most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV’s ACR is integrated at the chipset level across 24 of the top Smart TV brands globally (the most in the industry) analyzing the content on screen in real-time, regardless of source. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world. The world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.
