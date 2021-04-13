Data Axle Named a Leader in B2B Marketing Data Providers Q2 2021 Analyst Report
Report states that company “leverages its comprehensive data set across a broad set of solutions for B2B marketing, sales, and data management use cases”
Our ranking as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ is an extremely gratifying recognition of the transformative capabilities we've introduced to the Data Axle platform in recent years." Data Axle today announced it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Data Providers, Q2 2021 report. Forrester Research evaluated the industry's most significant marketing data solution providers on 24 criteria across three categories: current offering, market presence, and strategy.
— Rohan Chandran, Chief Product Officer at Data Axle
In its Q2 2021 report, Forrester Research states that, “A big part of Data Axle’s value proposition is its ability to integrate personal and professional buyer identities, which enables more precise targeting and deeper personalization. Data Axle has also invested in a deep bench of human researchers gathering and validating data.”
Data Axle’s unique cross-over data solution, B2C Link, (https://www.data-axle.com/our-data/b2c-link/) enables companies to get a comprehensive view of each member of their audiences, both at work and at home.
In addition, as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™, Data Axle received among the top scores in the Data Coverage criterion, and the highest scores possible in the Data Acquisition and Processing, Data Management, and Solution Pricing & Packaging criteria.
“We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ report due to our differentiated data set and wide array of tools and services,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “We’ve advanced our ABM capabilities notably over the past year, and we are particularly focused on supporting the integration of personal and business profiles -- which ensures some of the most valuable and precise targeting imaginable for the companies we serve.”
Data Axle offers a differentiated dataset and a wide array of tools and services. In the Q2 2021 iteration of the report, Forrester Research states that, “Since our last evaluation in 2018, the company has added focused ABM capabilities and proprietary behavioral data offerings and beefed up its support for AI-enabled marketing and sales motions.” Today, Data Axle's business data covers more than 17.3 million businesses, 69.2 million business contacts and boasts more than 275 unique attributes. The company’s intent data encompasses more than 4,700 intent topics, 15 million business sites and more than 3.2 billion intent signals.
“Our ranking as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ is an extremely gratifying recognition of the transformative capabilities we’ve introduced to the Data Axle platform in recent years,” said Rohan Chandran, Chief Product Officer at Data Axle. “Through advanced data science, we’ve continued to improve the way we combine personal and professional data about a company’s audience to give a unique view of their business and consumer characteristics. This unique offering has enabled us to lead the market into the post-pandemic world, where home and work lives are more intertwined than ever.”
To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Data Providers, Q2 2021 and learn more about our solutions, please visit https://www.data-axle.com/resource/the-forrester-wave-b2b-marketing-data-providers-q2-2021/
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
