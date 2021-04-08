Flashtalking Launches Agency Partnership Services Program, Led by Agency Veteran Walt Cheruk
With expanded services for agency holding companies, program consults and equips partners to maximize client growth and innovation
As we have expanded our platform capabilities, our APIs and our global footprint, we realized we could help our partners develop new solutions and competitive advantages.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent ad management platform for sophisticated advertisers, today announced the launch of its Agency Partnership Services program. The program is designed and led by agency veteran Walt Cheruk, who recently joined as Vice President of Strategy to provide optimal support to Flashtalking’s agency partners worldwide. Expanded services include: joint product development, formal training and certification programs, vertical accelerators (best practices, collaboration and planning models for an array of industries), and partner platform integration and workflow support.
— John Nardone, Flashtalking CEO
“As the ecosystem is evolving around trends like in-housing, the loss of cookies and the rise of connected television, agencies are likewise transforming their businesses and looking for new solutions. As we have expanded our platform capabilities, our APIs and our global footprint, we realized we could help our partners develop new solutions and competitive advantages,” said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. “There’s no one who understands the intersection of hands-on advisory, agency operations and ad technology better than Walt. We are excited to have him on our team, and look forward to the benefits he and the team are delivering to help agency partners grow their business, and the business of the brands and clients they serve.”
An advertising and marketing veteran, Cheruk has over three decades of experience in media, technology, data-analytics, creative and content development. He has led efforts in strategy, business growth, and client development for a number of leading media, marketing and content brands -- serving on the agency as well as brand side. Most recently, prior to Flashtalking, Cheruk joined Morgan Stanley in 2018 as Managing Director of Digital Strategies & Insights. Prior to that, he served as the President of Varick, an innovator and leader in providing data centric and automated digital marketing services to agencies and their clients.
Also on the agency front, Walt was the Head of Digital at Dentsu Aegis’ Carat and Vizeum agencies, where he managed and expanded their digital media practice in North America while driving digital integration across all channels. He has also led ad sales and marketing teams for Hearst New Media, Discovery, and National Geographic -- where he managed both Digital Sales and Brand Marketing efforts of NationalGeographic.com.
“This new program aims to ensure that our agency partners and their clients not only keep pace, but compete and succeed,” said Cheruk. “Our hands-on consulting, vertical support and ability to address timely concerns around everything from data integrity and identify orchestration to creative intelligence, custom builds and workflows, position our partners remarkably well. We’ve also launched a portal that will house updates, thought leadership and other resources specific to them.”
To learn more about Flashtalking’s Agency Partnership Services, please contact Walt Cheruk, walt.cheruk@flashtalking.com. Visit the portal today at www.flashtalking.com/agency-partnership-services
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.
Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.
Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Cologne, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com
