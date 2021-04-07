Prove Wins ‘Best Company Outlook’ and ‘Best Places to Work’ in Comparably Awards
Leading digital identity technology company recognized for most promising future and best work environment for its employeesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prove, the leading Phone-Centric Identity provider, announced today that Comparably, a top workplace experience site that provides comprehensive representations of what it’s like to work at various companies, awarded it with ‘Best Company Outlook’ and ‘Best Places to Work in New York’ for 2021. Prove ranked amongst the top 50 small and midsize companies alongside notable brands such as Lattice, Discord, and Grammarly.
These awards follow a period of extraordinary growth for Prove (formerly Payfone). The company has seen 153% employee growth from 2019-2021.
“We are exceptionally proud of these two awards, which are a testament to the faith our employees have in Prove’s success, and how invested we are in their happiness,” said Prove’s Rodger Desai. “As a founder and CEO who cares deeply about the company’s success and the environment we have created, this is an incredible honor. I, like my fellow employees, am excited to see how Prove continues to excel after a record-breaking year for the company.”
Prove ranked amongst the highest-rated organizations for Best Company Outlook in 2021, according to anonymous employee feedback submitted to Comparably.com over the past 12 months. Rankings are derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees about how confident they feel about the future success of their company and how likely they are to recommend working at their company to a friend. All ratings were provided during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020 through March 2021), making these lists especially relevant for job seekers looking to find their next great place to work.
"Our Best Places to Work Awards represent the top-rated organizations in various workplace culture categories, according to employees," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Despite a challenging year due to the pandemic, Prove has literally proven to be among the best of the best in New York City and among its peers. The organization is applauded for remaining flexible, innovative, and focused on providing a solid foundation for outstanding company culture and future growth."
For more information about these wins, as well as Prove’s job opportunities and growth, visit prove.com.
About Prove
Prove is the modern platform for phone-centric identity authentication, powering over 1,000 enterprises, including 500 financial institutions, and 9 of the top 10 US banks, across 195 countries. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.
About Comparably
Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can access salary data and anonymously rate their workplaces in nearly 20 different culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 North American companies. It has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and one of the most trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For highly-cited workplace culture and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.compensation studies, including Comparably’s annual Workplace Culture Awards: www.comparably.com/news.
