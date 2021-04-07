Upwave Expands Board of Directors
Appoints Marketing Veteran Lynn Girotto as its Newest Member
Upwave, the leading analytics platform for brand marketers whose enterprise clients include Verizon, Clorox, and American Express, today announced a key addition to its Board of Directors, as the company enters a new phase of growth and expands its marketing analytics capabilities as the leader in Brand Analytics. Widely respected marketing veteran Lynn Girotto joins Upwave's Board of Directors as an expert voice on brand marketing and marketing analytics.
Girotto, Chief Marketing Officer at product analytics and digital insights leader Heap, has spent her career at the intersection of marketing and data, in roles at both B2C and B2B companies.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors at Upwave. Brand marketing is the last function of marketing to be viewed with a strong analytical lens, and Upwave is helping marketers to do just that,” said Girotto. “Being able to measure and validate what brand investments are delivering is incredibly powerful. I look forward to bringing my perspective as a marketer to the board, and contributing to a company that's changing how brand marketing works.”
“We are so fortunate to add Lynn to our Board and benefit from her deep experience in marketing analytics and brand building,” said Upwave CEO Chris Kelly. “As we mature as a company, we are fortunate to have a Board Director with Lynn’s operational expertise and will benefit from her rare blend of experience at blue-chip consumer brands, leading analytics companies, and technology start-ups.”
Lynn started her brand-building career at PepsiCo before becoming a Senior Director of Marketing at Microsoft, and a Head of Marketing at Starbucks. She then moved into Executive roles, becoming the Global VP of Marketing at Getty Images. Throughout, she proved an ability to use data to build brands.
More recently, Girotto has focused on analytics, first as Senior Vice President of Marketing at visual analytics platform Tableau. While at Tableau, she scaled Global Demand Generation and helped fuel the company's growth to over $1B. Following Tableau, Girotto became CMO at customer data & analytics platform Amperity, where she created and executed the company's integrated marketing strategy. Girotto joined Heap as CMO in 2020.
“All of our recent product launches demonstrate how important it is to bring an analytics lens to brand marketing, especially for emerging channels like CTV--and we’ve only just begun,” added Kelly.
About Upwave
Upwave (formerly Survata) is a fast-growing marketing analytics company providing ML-driven brand marketing measurement technology and intelligence to the world's leading brands, agencies, and platforms. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com.
