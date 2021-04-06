Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LoveToKnow Media Doubles Viewability, Revenue in Five Months

One of America’s largest digital media companies diversifies media portfolio

We needed an ad management system that would give us the flexibility to make our own decisions, on the fly — an interface we could change on our own. We found the right partner in Hashtag Labs.”
— LoveToKnow CRO Marc Boswell
VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advertisers looking to reach millennial women, married homeowners, and golfers — or all three at once — now find it easier thanks to changes made by LoveToKnow, one of America’s largest digital publishers. In just five months, the company has nearly doubled its viewability — from 40% to nearly 80% — and has simultaneously doubled its revenue.

LoveToKnow’s portfolio — lovetoknow.com, yourdictionary.com, wordfinder, and golflink.com — draws 50 million unique visits every month. Women make up 65% of that audience, and 60% are from 25-54 years old. Yet when Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boswell joined the company from Business Insider, he found a company that relied entirely on programmatic ads. He knew that a systemic upgrade would enable premium advertisers to reach the company’s premium audiences. The only question was how to get there.

“When I started in June, our viewability was just 40%, and our ad inventory was not seen as high quality — even though it clearly was,” said LoveToKnow CRO Marc Boswell. “We needed an ad management system that would give us the flexibility to make our own decisions, on the fly — that could give us an interface we could use to change everything on our own, as needed. We talked to a bunch of companies, and finally found the right partner in Hashtag Labs.”

LoveToKnow needed foundational work before it could even think about offering Private Marketplace (PMP) and direct content marketing. Boswell found Hashtag Labs the most configurable — the company made change easy. Many LoveToKnow readers speak Spanish, and Hashtag Labs enabled LoveToKnow to target ads specifically to that audience — as well as to serve some ads mobile-only.

“We can now go to advertisers and say ‘Our viewability is 80% — let’s set up a PMP. Let’s run units on specific sites,’” said Boswell. “This work puts us ahead of our competitors by giving us levers we didn’t have before.

“Quality publishers deserve quality revenue,” said Hashtag Labs Founder and CEO John Shankman. “We’re gratified to know that our ad management system has helped LoveToKnow bring in the revenue that its quality content deserves.”

This story appeared first in MediaPost:
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/361162/lovetoknow-media-tightens-its-digital-ad-managemen.html

About LoveToKnow

LoveToKnow Media’s properties add up to one of the largest digital media companies in the U.S. Our family of lifestyle, educational, and informational brands provide best-in-class content to 35 million unique users every month. Our portfolio includes lovetoknow.com, yourdictionary.com, wordfinder, and golflink.com.

About Hashtag Labs

Hashtag Labs is a collection of curious, hard-working people who love the Internet and are committed to honest, capable work in content monetization. Founded in 2014, we are experts in technical and business development for digital publishers such as MindBodyGreen, Gear Patrol, Gothamist, Adweek, Funny Or Die, and Atlas Obscura. Visit us at hashtag-labs.com.

Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
