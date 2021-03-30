St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401329
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802.748.3111
DATE/TIME: 03/29/2021 at 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5 in Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: DUI refusal
ACCUSED: Billy Joe Pushee
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were advised of a male who was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The vehicle was stopped and Billy Pushee (age 36) was identified as the operator. Pushee showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was taken to the Bradford Outpost for processing and subsequently released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/14/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
