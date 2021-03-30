St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401329

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802.748.3111

DATE/TIME: 03/29/2021 at 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5 in Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: DUI refusal

ACCUSED: Billy Joe Pushee

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were advised of a male who was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The vehicle was stopped and Billy Pushee (age 36) was identified as the operator. Pushee showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was taken to the Bradford Outpost for processing and subsequently released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/14/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.