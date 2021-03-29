(Subscription required) Garcia said the delays will result in defendants languishing in jail "without hope for case resolution" while increasing backlogs "to the point where justice is not attainable." "Some have been in custody since the pandemic began, and although they have not been convicted, they are deprived of their freedom based on mere allegations and an inability to post bail," Garcia said.
Public defender blasts LA courts' pretrial jail extension
