Agencies Have Their Sights Set on Their Targets, Audience That Is: Bombora Intent Data Shows Trends
Intent data shows “target audience” on a steady ascent among agencies, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R)
By Michael McLaren
The digital ecosystem is asking marketers from companies of all sizes and industries to up the ante on digital transformation. Organizations are under increasing pressure to stay competitive and create connected experiences. All in all, the marketing industry is ripe with opportunity for those who are ready to adapt quickly to the evolving industry standards and trends.
An acute level of awareness of your target audience is table stakes for marketers, and intent data has shown “target audience” on a steady ascent among agencies since January. As consumers, we’ve all experienced some of the changes in buyer behavior first-hand during the pandemic. The multidimensional customer of today is more informed and empowered than ever before.
Many companies, though, still find themselves out of step with their changing customers. They struggle to translate changing expectations into new value propositions — whether the products and services they sell, or the entire business. The difficulty comes with aligning what they do with the ways customers make decisions.
Having technology in place that enables you to understand the characteristics of your target audience, with the ability to course correct the composition of your target audience groups in real-time, can put marketers in a better position to adapt to changing consumer trends during the pandemic and beyond.
“Google search” and “web copy” ranked No.1 and No. 2, respectively, among brands measured by Bombora Company Surge(R) in this week’s rankings. Those rankings suggest that many organizations are preparing to optimize their entire online ecosystems. Now is indeed the time to scrutinize your online presence to ensure that it’s aligned with your products and services. Approach everything you do from the user’s perspective, and make sure your UX strategy encompasses both on-page and off-page SEO.
Brands that can check off the boxes of speed, ease, convenience and semantics will be rewarded with superior search visibility.
This column appeared first in MediaPost:
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/361822/agencies-have-their-sights-set-on-their-targets-a.html
