ADARA and Love Communications Deliver Privacy-Safe Data Consortium for Destination Client
Major Tourism Destination Client Gains Future-Proof Data Solution For Cookieless Data Analysis and CollaborationPALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADARA, the market leader in permissioned data and verified identity solutions, today announced that Love Communications is launching a Destination Data Consortium using ADARA’s Privacy Token based cookieless technology for a major destination client. The data consortium enables cookieless data collection and a data “clean room” for advanced analytics with owned and shared data, compliant with consumer privacy regulations. With the data consortium, Love Communications’ client gains a privacy-first and future proof way to collect, share and analyze data.
“We’re excited to implement ADARA’s Destination Data Consortium for their advanced analytics capabilities that will stand the test of regulation and cookie deprecation,” said Jonathan Smithgall, VP Digital Marketing & Media at Love Communications. “With this solution our clients gain privacy-safe access to insights, such as how their media is influencing visitation to their destination, and a deeper understanding of tourism in the region, which can drive more sustainable performance in the future.”
In a post-Covid world, DMOs have to adopt a data and AI driven approach to reimagine their marketing activities since most of the pre-covid best practices and benchmarks are no longer relevant. Effective data sharing between DMOs, co-op partners and local businesses will be the key to generating a richer understanding of the visitor activity and the economic impact of their marketing campaigns across destinations and local businesses.
Solutions like ADARA’s Destination Data Consortium increase a DMO’s ability to collect more insights about visitors to their destination, helping destinations become more sophisticated with data in a privacy safe way. The Data Consortium also opens up the opportunity to share data in a co-op environment, including key stakeholder properties within a destination, and facilitates data sharing for more effective co-op marketing campaigns.
“Love Communications is a leader in the tourism space, and we’re excited to build on their future-proof strategy for their client with a data consortium that enables privacy-safe data collection and analysis that can advance their understanding of their destination and their ability to work with partners to maximize the ROI of their campaigns,” said Piyush Shrivastava, Global GM, Tourism at ADARA. “ADARA’s Data Consortium helps destinations become more sophisticated with data in a safe environment.”
