Partnerize Launches Next Generation of its Category Defining Partnership Software for the World’s Leading Brands
Global leader in partnership automation debuts unified, enhanced capabilities resulting from the acquisitions and integration of Pepperjam and BrandVerity
This new platform release is evidence of Partnerize's deep understanding of marketers' current needs, resolving the category's historical shortcomings and elevating it in extraordinary ways.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnerize, following its 2020 acquisitions of both Pepperjam and BrandVerity, today announces the next generation of the industry’s only comprehensive partnership automation solution. Empowering marketers around the globe to turn partnerships into profit centers, the unified company provides end-to-end partnership automation software and services in a single destination that afford brands and their agencies the full suite of capabilities required to accelerate profitable growth via their partnerships channel.
— Nick Brien, former CEO of US and Americas for Dentsu International
"This new platform release is evidence of Partnerize's deep understanding of marketers' current needs, resolving the category's historical shortcomings and elevating it in extraordinary ways. This ensures that clients can deliver on their brand building and performance marketing goals, while driving profitable sales through superior automation and data analytics,” said Nick Brien, former CEO of US and Americas for Dentsu International. “They've not only eliminated the obstacles of unethical past channel practices, but they are proving the impact of native content for the modern marketer in brand safe and high engagement environments. This will finally allow the affiliate marketing channel to take its seat at the CMO's top table, delivering the necessary trust, transparency and ROI value that every marketer desires."
Following a year of record growth, including a 75% increase in revenue attributable to content partners, and a 20% increase in revenue attributable to new to file customers, the enhanced Partnerize solution is expected to drive acceleration in market share gains and capitalize on Gartner’s estimated 65% of CMO’s who are expected to increase their financial commitment to the partnership channel in 2021 over 2020.
“As a fast growing D2C brand, Our Place is focused on driving scale and sustainable unit economics by optimizing both customer acquisition and lifetime value -- goals made easily accessible by Partnerize. Partnerize gives Our Place the progressive tools and service expertise we need to make the partner channel a strong source of profitable growth, implement cost-effective touchpoints across our consumer purchase path and convert our target audience at scale,” said Emily Chan, Head of Affiliate Marketing.
Unlike other acquisitions in the space, Partnerize has methodically integrated the technology from the two acquisitions, delivering an extensive global footprint, enhanced technology capabilities, best in class brand safety and compliance monitoring, and a suite of service solutions including the category’s only in-housing practice, serving all major verticals including retail, travel, telco, financial services, across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.
“This channel is at an inflection point. Marketers and partners need us to deliver on our potential and play a critical role in their overall growth strategies. Many have waited for decades for the channel to deliver the solution they need. The legacy network model has fallen short and while scale existed in the old model, it was largely a poorly veiled attempt at hiding the manual and opaque underlying business models and relied upon a small group of largely discount and promotional partners to drive conversions,” said Partnerize CEO Matt Gilbert. “With Partnerize, marketers can finally rely on the channel to fulfill its critical role, creating sustainable operating leverage and an automated, transparent, and safe subsidy to primary sales and marketing channels.”
To learn more about how marketers can effectively optimize their unit economics to get the operating leverage they need, register for the upcoming webinar on March 25th: "A Better Way to Partner: Resolving the Age-Old Standoff Between CAC and CLTV," hosted by Partnerize and featuring Jay McBain of Forrester Research.
About Partnerize
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable subsidy to alleviate pressure on their unit economics as a result of over dependence on primary sales and marketing channels. Supported by unrivaled service including the category’s only in-housing support program, with Partnerize, you’re in control of the entire partnership marketing lifecycle—all on a single platform. Headquartered in NYC, Partnerize retains offices in Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Wilkes-Barre. For more information on how Partnerize helps turn your partnerships into a profit center, please visit https://partnerize.com/en.
Kendall M Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-714-9213
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn