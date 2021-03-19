Secretary of State Mac Warner invited to testify before U.S. Senate on S.1

Charleston, W.Va. — The Chair of the United States Senate Rules Committee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), has invited West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to appear before the Committee to discuss legislation currently being considered by the U.S. Senate. Also on the Committee is West Virginia’s own Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

S.1 is the Senate version of the House's H.R.1, the most far-reaching federal attempt at national election reform in over 50 years.

The Committee’s public hearing will take place Wednesday, March 24th, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Secretary Warner firmly believes elections should be controlled and administered by the state and local election officials, not by the federal government from Washington, DC.

Since November, a number of other state election officials, members of Congress, and the election technology community have called on Secretary Warner to discuss West Virginia’s planning, preparation, and logistics executed during the 2020 election cycle.

Despite massive personal and public challenges brought on by COVID-19, West Virginia's 55 county clerks administered safe and secure elections. In fact, during WV’s November General Election more than 800,000 voters cast ballots, the second-highest voter turnout in state history. Last week, the national Election Assistance Commission (EAC) singled out West Virginia for recognition in extending electronic voting to voters with certain disabilities, and now, the US Senate is recognizing West Virginia with an invitation to offer our Secretary’s perspective on this critical legislation.

Secretary Warner looks forward to testifying before Senators Klobuchar and Capito, as well as their fellow Committee members to discuss the future of election administration and the perils that can result from federal overreach.

Wednesday's hearing can be viewed live at this link: https://www.rules.senate.gov/hearings/s1-the-for-the-people-act