Flashtalking and Comcast Technology Solutions Deliver Industry’s First Unified Linear to Digital Infrastructure
New integration and crucial link also centralizes omnichannel creative management and optimization
If advertisers can’t access and apply their learning seamlessly between linear and digital, they cannot scale their efforts.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent ad management platform for sophisticated advertisers, today announced the establishment of breakthrough ecosystem for linear to digital distribution, as part of its new integration with Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to advertisers, agencies and content providers. The integration with the CTS Ad Management Platform establishes the industry’s first distribution vehicle for taking linear to digital – as well as centralizing linear and online video creative management in the process.
— John Nardone, Flashtalking CEO
“As part of our wider API integration strategy around the world, and our commitment to video, OTT and advanced TV innovation as a whole, this API integration with Comcast Technology Solutions establishes sorely needed infrastructure. The ability to distribute linear to digital at scale and manage omnichannel creative all at once is an essential capability for today’s multichannel advertiser,” explains John Nardone, Chief Executive Officer of Flashtalking. “Operationalizing ‘creative intelligence’ is a core aspect of this integration, of course. But, if advertisers can’t access and apply their learning seamlessly between linear and digital, they cannot scale their efforts. At this point in our industry’s evolution, we view omnichannel delivery and optimization at scale as non-negotiable. So, we’ll continue to integrate and innovate to lead the way for that.”
“This is a best-of-both-worlds solution for advertisers,” explains Richard Nunn, Vice President and General Manager of Advertiser Solutions at Comcast Technology Solutions. “Creative management has always been a pain point for marketers. Comcast Technology Solutions has an enterprise ad management solution that brings these moving parts together – media buy system(s), creative asset library, rights management and traffic and delivery engines – into a single unified platform. By integrating with Flashtalking, our shared customers will be empowered with a holistic view of their omnichannel video advertising investment, automating workflows and driving ROI with greater visibility and creative intelligence to deliver on the promise of personalization.”
To learn more about Comcast Technology Solutions and the Ad Management Platform, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com/advertisers-ctsuite
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.
Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.
Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Cologne, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com
About Comcast Technology Solutions
Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly-changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast’s know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn