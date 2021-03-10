JEREMI GORMAN APPOINTED TO SAMBA TV'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chief Business Officer at Snap Inc. Joins the Global Leader in Real-time TV DataSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samba TV, the global leader in television data and omniscreen measurement, today announced the appointment of Jeremi Gorman to its Board of Directors to bolster its corporate governance. Gorman’s deep expertise leading next-generation media businesses will be invaluable input into how the company will continue to expand and execute on its global strategy.
“Jeremi has an extensive background driving transformative products in media markets globally and thriving during periods of rapid growth, making her a valuable addition to our board,” said Ashwin Navin, Co-founder and CEO of Samba TV. “We’re thrilled to have an executive of her caliber on our board as we enter our next phase of accelerated global growth.”
Gorman has served as Chief Business Officer for Snap Inc. since 2018, where she is responsible for revenue and customer operations across the company. Before joining Snap Inc., Gorman spent several years at Amazon, most recently as the Global Head of Field Sales for Amazon Advertising where she oversaw rapid growth. She also held senior advertising and sales positions at Yahoo! and Variety Magazine. Gorman holds a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.
"Ever since discovering Samba TV during my time at Amazon, I have been impressed by the critical role the company plays in reinventing the television model for today’s viewer that consumes video across all screens,” added Gorman. "I am eager to work with the team and contribute my perspective to further advance its market position."
About Samba TV
Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on the world's most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV’s ACR is integrated at the chipset level across 20 of the top Smart TV brands globally (the most in the industry) analyzing the content on screen in real-time, regardless of source. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world. The world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.
