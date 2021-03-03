COVID-19 Daily Update 3-2-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 2, 2021, there have been 2,190,037 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,184 total cases and 2,301 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 58-year old male from Hampshire County. “We offer our deepest condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,227), Berkeley (9,699), Boone (1,583), Braxton (777), Brooke (2,012), Cabell (7,825), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,677), Gilmer (714), Grant (1,071), Greenbrier (2,434), Hampshire (1,538), Hancock (2,598), Hardy (1,270), Harrison (4,846), Jackson (1,669), Jefferson (3,638), Kanawha (12,134), Lewis (1,042), Lincoln (1,227), Logan (2,704), Marion (3,682), Marshall (3,016), Mason (1,770), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,228), Mineral (2,585), Mingo (2,132), Monongalia (8,054), Monroe (951), Morgan (933), Nicholas (1,183), Ohio (3,640), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (803), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,544), Putnam (4,228), Raleigh (4,717), Randolph (2,395), Ritchie (622), Roane (549), Summers (703), Taylor (1,092), Tucker (503), Tyler (618), Upshur (1,690), Wayne (2,621), Webster (323), Wetzel (1,092), Wirt (360), Wood (7,081), Wyoming (1,744).

After the February 26, 2021 dashboard update was published, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department informed DHHR that a long-term care facility in Roane County submitted a back log of the facility’s testing results from December and January. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department also identified that the results had erroneously been reported as positive instead of negative due to an IT error at the facility. DHHR excluded these cases from the calculation for Roane County on the February 26, 2021 county alert map because they were from December and January and not representative of current disease transmission. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is now working to designate the erroneous cases in the electronic disease surveillance system which results in the removal of the cases from Roane County’s case count. This process may take a few days before it is resolved on the dashboard.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan, Roane, and Webster counties in this report.