West Virginia Department of Health Seeking Leadership Team to Implement $199 Million Rural Healthcare Transformation

​Following Governor Patrick Morrisey’s announcement ​that West Virginia has secured $199 million for 2026 through the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), the West Virginia Department of Health is launching an expansive hiring effort to recruit experienced leaders to oversee and implement this historic investment in West Virginia’s healthcare infrastructure.

“We are ready to hit the ground running with this program, and to do that, we need to recruit and hire talented, passionate individuals,” said West Virginia Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. “This is a historic opportunity to build a healthier future for West Virginia, and we encourage the best and brightest to join us in this unprecedented effort.”

“The $199 million investment for 2026 provides a transformative foundation to improve health outcomes, expand access to care, and strengthen families and communities throughout West Virginia,” Governor Morrisey said. “This award positions our state to deliver better care closer to home and build a healthier future for generations to come.”​

The RHTP was authorized by President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill with the goal of applying states across America with the necessary funding to create innovative, system-wide change to their public health infrastructure. In West Virginia, the program will be tasked with addressing critical healthcare needs and strengthening the state’s rural communities.

West Virginia will use this multi-million-dollar investment to target key areas​ including:

Distance between patients and providers

Lack of access of rural healthcare providers

Resources to support rural healthcare providers

Connecting West Virginians to the workforce as they become healthier

Preventing adverse health outcomes through nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle, and

Developing groundbreaking technology to simultaneously drive better health and economic growth

The $199 million for the first year of the five-year award period is the highest per capita award of any state that West Virginia touches. The initiative is designed to deliver measurable improvements in health outcomes while supporting community stability and economic vitality.

Click here to apply for a position on the RHTP team. Available positions include RHTP director and RHTP deputy director in addition to various managerial roles. ​