West Virginia Department of Health Provides Update on 2025 Achievements
The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is providing an update on major achievements over the last year, marked by governmental efficiencies, the improvement of programmatic operations, and prompt public health response.
“2025 was a prosperous year defined by growth, purpose, and resilience,” shared Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. “We set ambitious goals for our department, and that drive has translated into meaningful differences for all West Virginians.”
In 2025, DH’s Office of Emergency Medical Services implemented the most comprehensive EMS protocol updates in more than 20 years, expanding provider capabilities and aligning with national best practices. Not only did first-time pass rates rise to the highest in program history, they also expanded their statewide whole blood program to provide vital, life-saving support to patients in the field.
There was also significant progress in the forensic arena as sixty-four decedents were positively identified using DNA analysis, allowing closure and peace of mind for families. This was made possible through the establishment of the Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Commission, a partnership between the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the West Virginia State Police, and the Marshall University Forensic Science Center. The average time from autopsy to identification for DNA-based cases also improved from as many as 984 days to 111.
DH’s Center for Threat Preparedness (CTP) was on the front lines to help deliver essential supplies as Governor Patrick Morrisey and his administration responded to two devastating flood events in 2025. CTP provided critically needed vaccinations to multiple counties across those two incidents, directly impacting families and individuals in need.
“I want to thank Governor Morrisey for this opportunity to lead this incredible department,” said Secretary Singh. “Every day, I see the effort our people put in to help make a true difference in the life of every West Virginian. I commend them for their unwavering dedication to public health. Without them, none of these accomplishments would be possible.”
