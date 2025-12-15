West Virginia Department of Health, Emergency Management Notifies Residents of Serious Temperature-related Health Risks

The West Virginia Department of Health and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) are encouraging residents to prepare against the cold as temperatures continue to plunge.





“It is vital to protect yourself and your home from freezing temperatures,” shared acting State Health Officer Dr. Mark McDaniel. “Prolonged exposure can lead to hypothermia, frostbite, and cold stress, which could result in serious injury or even death. Stay indoors as much as possible and layer your clothing responsibly if you must go outside. If you do not have reliable shelter, utilize local warming centers and shelters to help avoid any temperature-related risks.”





Residents without adequate heating sources are encouraged to contact their local Emergency Manager or health department for information on the nearest shelter or warming station. To assist residents, communities have opened warming shelters with local emergency managers and community groups working diligently to report open shelters to West Virginia 211.





Those in need of assistance should visit wv211.org or call 211 for information on nearby shelters and resources. EMD also offers a list of non-emergency dispatch numbers by county on their wesbite





To stay warm, layer clothing appropriately and use blankets to retain body heat. Limit outdoor activities as much as possible and cover all exposed skin when going outside. Protective clothing, including hats, gloves, and insulated footwear, is crucial for prevention. Children should avoid playing outdoors in such conditions, and pets should be brought inside to ensure their safety.





Hypothermia can occur when the body’s temperature falls below 95°F. Warning signs include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, confusion, and drowsiness. Frostbite primarily affects extremities like fingers, toes, earlobes, and the tip of the nose, leading to symptoms like pain, numbness, swelling, blisters, and skin discoloration.





Space heaters are a popular way to stay warm during cold weather events, but they come with risks if not used correctly. To minimize hazards, keep space heaters at least three feet away from flammable items like furniture, bedding, or curtains. Never leave a space heater unattended while it is running and always turn it off when leaving the room or going to sleep. Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets rather than extension cords or power strips to prevent overheating and fire risks and make sure the cords are not damaged or frayed. For gas-powered heaters, ensure proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide buildup.





Improper use of space heaters can lead to fire hazards, carbon monoxide poisoning, and electrical overload. Home heating is the second leading cause of fires with winter marked as the time when most household fires occur. Fifty percent of carbon monoxide incidents are reported to local fire departments between November and February, peaking in December. Precautionary measures such as installing and testing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups, cleaning dust or other build-up in heating sources, and maintaining heating equipment and chimneys with proper cleaning and inspecting can help prevent emergencies while ensuring a warm and safe living environment.





If the power goes out due to a winter storm, do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, keep freezers and refrigerators closed, have alternate plans for medications or medical devices if they require refrigeration or depend on power, disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges, and check with your local or state officials to locate the nearest community locations with power if you cannot heat your home safely.







For continued safety, monitor updates from local authorities and prepare emergency supplies, including food, water, and flashlights. Visit Winter Weather | Ready.gov​ for more information.

​