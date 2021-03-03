Williamstown roundabout comes full circle

West Virginia Division of Highways and local officials agreed on a traffic roundabout as the best solution to a tricky intersection that had historically been the site of major traffic backups and frequent accidents at one of the main entrances to Williamstown. With two schools in the area and heavy truck traffic, the old intersection was a major bottleneck. “This project highlights the way Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program is helping the Division make improvements, specifically for the safety of our residents,” said Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston. “Convenience, ease of travel, smooth surfaces to drive on, these are the things the public sees, but safety and protecting people's lives weighs the most heavily. That’s apparent in a project like this one.”