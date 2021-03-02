Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rumble strip test project scheduled next week between Lovell and Cowley

Big Horn County contractor S&L Industrial of Cowley is scheduled to test its new rumble strip machine next week on a section of US310 between Lovell and Cowley.

The highway section involves the recently reconstructed US310 Sage Creek Section north of Lovell.

"S&L will be providing this free service to help determine how they will bid on future highway projects," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Mike Miller of Basin. "The work is scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 2-3), and no delays are expected as S&L has a mobile traffic-control operation to follow the rumble strip operation."

Digital messages placed early next week on each end of the work area will advise drivers of the mobile construction operation, Miller said.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

