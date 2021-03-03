ZE PowerGroup and Kpler Announce Partnership to Provide Increased Access to Kpler Commodity Data
The New Alliance Will Enable Customers to Tap into Trusted Data through an Award-Winning Platform
ZE PowerGroup has excellent proven records in terms of coverage, features, and client reach, and we are very excited to partner with such a leader in its discipline”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) and Kpler are excited to join hands and offer customers quick and easy access to Kpler data. ZE PowerGroup is a one-of-a-kind business with an exceptional global reputation, specializing in data management and analytics. The company caters to the unique needs of organizations across industries from finance and commodity to energy and mining. Kpler, on the other hand, is the leading provider of data and analytics in commodity markets.
— Jean Maynier, CTO of Kpler
The new partnership aims to make trusted Kpler data accessible for customers through the ZEMA data management and integration platform. The data leader has joined the ZE Data Ecosystem of over 1300 unique data sources, offering access to their extensive database. This will allow customers to gain invaluable insights and make better-informed decisions.
“We are very excited by this partnership with Kpler that will combine their gold-standard data for commodities to the award-winning ZEMA data management and integration platform,” says Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup. "Since our information ties directly into front-office decision frameworks and back-office processes, just one small issue with our data can have outsized repercussions across trade and risk management. This is why we are focused on having the absolute best data quality standards.”
“We are currently in a new cycle of integration in our industry with an increased demand to access data through a variety of different channels, including data management and integration platforms. The platform developed by ZE PowerGroup has excellent proven records in terms of coverage, features, and client reach, and we are very excited to partner with such a leader in its discipline,” says Jean Maynier, CTO of Kpler.
About Kpler
Kpler is the leading provider of data and analytics in commodity markets. Relying on a methodology that combines artificial and human intelligence, the Kpler platform provides real-time data and analytics (global flows, storage, freight) on more than 25 commodity markets (crude, refined products, LNG, LPG, dry bulk).
Created in 2014 by François Cazor and Jean Maynier, Kpler has acted as a pioneer by disrupting intelligence in traditionally opaque commodity markets, allowing its 5500+ users to better understand current and past trends, drive new opportunities, monitor competition, and feed their own analytical models.
Kpler employs over 150 staff, across nine locations globally, working with over 600+ accounts that include world-class IOCs, NOCs, shipping companies, banks, and hedge funds. Due to its instant success, the company has never needed external funding and has reached 35 million in bookings in 2020.
Kpler’s Contact Details
Arthur Chevreul
Head of Communication and Brand
communication@kpler.com
+32 493 37 42 34
About ZE PowerGroup Inc.
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE was recently declared the Best Data Management Firm by EnergyRisk and is ranked 9th in the Chartis Energy50 rankings 2021 for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the recent winner of the 2020 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud for the second year, the 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year, and was also awarded the 2020 EnergyRisk Data House of the Award two years in a row.
ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA
ZE PowerGroup Contact Details:
Michelle Mollineaux, Manager of Marketing & Business Development
Office: 604-244-1469 | Direct: 778-296-4189
Email: michelle.mollineaux@ze.com
Head Office: 1-866-944-1469 | UK Office: +44-(0)800-520-0193
www.ze.com
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778-296-4189
michelle.mollineaux@ze.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn