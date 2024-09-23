ZEMA Global Data Corporation to Acquire Morningstar Commodity Data

New Zema Logo

Transformative acquisition will position ZEMA as a global leader in offering enterprise data management and analytics for the energy and commodities industry

Morningstar Commodity Data will bring a new and dynamic customer base in financial services as well as expertise with real-time data to ZEMA” — Andrea Stone, CEO of ZEMA Global Data Corporation

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZEMA Global Data Corporation (formerly ZE PowerGroup), a leading provider of enterprise data management and analytics for the commodity and energy sectors, today announced its plans to acquire Morningstar Commodity Data, a provider of commodities and energy data and insights. The transaction is expected to close later this month.The business will serve a diverse portfolio of over 200 enterprises with an expanded product offering and broader geographic operations to support customers around the world. The announcement comes on the heels of FTV Capital ’s significant growth equity investment and the appointment of Andrea Remyn Stone to the role of chief executive officer.“This transformative acquisition marks a significant milestone in our evolution as we look to add complementary capabilities to meet the growing demand for increasingly complex data and analytics accelerated by the global energy transition,” said Andrea Stone, CEO of ZEMA Global Data Corporation. “Morningstar Commodity Data will bring a new and dynamic customer base in financial services as well as expertise with real-time data to ZEMA, providing an opportunity for us to expand our offering and offer enhanced services to better serve an expanded client base.”With this acquisition, ZEMA will expand into financial markets, while continuing to serve supply chain-intensive corporates, independent traders, energy and physical commodities. Morningstar Commodity Data will also bring new capabilities such as real-time data and a multi-tenant public cloud distribution platform. Once the transaction is complete, ZEMA will offer a broad catalog of energy, commodity and weather data, coupled with client proprietary data, that powers mission-critical decisions for the world’s leading companies.“We’ve built a world-class team that is focused on delivering the energy and commodities data that our clients need. As Morningstar shifts its focus away from this area, I am confident that we’ve found the right place for the Morningstar Commodity Data team to flourish,” said James Rhodes, president of data, research, and enterprise solutions for Morningstar.“The addition of Morningstar Commodity Data will enhance ZEMA’s capabilities by bringing together two differentiated and highly complementary businesses,” said Robert Anderson, partner at FTV Capital and ZEMA board member. “We’re thrilled to help facilitate this milestone and to support ZEMA in building greater momentum on the exciting journey ahead,” added Brent Fierro, principal at FTV Capital and ZEMA board member.Kirkland & Ellis, KPMG, Oliver Wyman and D.A. Davidson served as advisers to FTV Capital and ZEMA on the transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.About ZEMA Global Data CorporationZEMA Global Data Corporation is a leading provider of data, analytics and curve solutions, empowering organizations to harness the power of data for informed decision-making and strategic growth. With a commitment to innovation and client success, ZEMA delivers unparalleled value to its global clientele.About Morningstar, Inc.Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and solutions that serve a wide range of market participants, including individual and institutional investors in public and private capital markets, financial advisors and wealth managers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and issuers of fixed-income securities. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $316 billion in AUMA as of June 30, 2024. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company . Follow Morningstar on X (formerly known as Twitter) @MorningstarInc.About FTV CapitalFTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm that has raised $6.2 billion to invest in high-growth companies offering a range of innovative solutions in two sectors: financial technology and services and enterprise technology and services. FTV’s experienced team leverages its domain expertise and proven track record in each of these sectors to help motivated management teams accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network, a group of the world’s leading enterprises and executives who have helped FTV portfolio companies for two decades. Founded in 1998, FTV Capital has invested in over 140 portfolio companies, including BillingPlatform, Derivative Path, EBANX, Kore.ai, ReliaQuest, True Potential, Vagaro and ZEMA, and successfully exited/partially exited companies including CardConnect (acquired by First Data), Centaur (acquired by Waystone Group), Egress (acquired by KnowBe4), Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN), Globant (NYSE: GLOB), InvestCloud (recapitalized), Strata Fund Solutions (acquired by Alter Domus), VPay (acquired by Optum) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). FTV has offices in San Francisco, New York, Connecticut and London. For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.Media Contacts:ZEMA Global Data CorporationMichelle Mollineauxmichelle.mollineaux@ze.comMorningstarStephanie Lerdallnewsroom@morningstar.comProsek Partners on behalf of FTV CapitalAlexa Ottensteinpro-ftvcapital@prosek.com646-818-9051

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.