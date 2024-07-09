ZEMA Global Data Corporation Secures Significant Growth Equity Investment from FTV Capital
Industry veteran Andrea Remyn Stone named as CEO for leading enterprise data and analytics platform serving the energy and commodities industry
ZEMA has established itself as a leading provider of enterprise data and analytics solutions that automate workflows and deliver tangible ROI for customers.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEMA Global Data Corporation (formerly ZE PowerGroup), a leading provider of enterprise data management and analytics for the commodity and energy sectors, today announced it has secured a significant growth equity investment from FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investment firm with a successful 25+-year track record of investing in enterprise and financial technology. Formerly known as ZE PowerGroup, the company has been renamed ZEMA Global Data Corporation to reflect its position in the highly dynamic global energy and commodities market. FTV Capital’s investment will enable ZEMA to expand its global presence and serve a rapidly growing customer base as the energy transition fuels demand for increasingly complex data and analytics.
Alongside FTV Capital’s investment, ZEMA also announced the appointment of Andrea Remyn Stone to the role of chief executive officer, effective immediately. Most recently, Stone was the CEO of the data and analytics division of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), where she accelerated the growth of its data and analytics division (formerly Refinitiv) while reshaping the business portfolio and refocusing large scale data and desktop platforms. Stone led transformations with several global fintech organizations including Bloomberg, S&P Global, Dealogic and ION. In 2022, she was named to the inaugural TabbFORUM 40 Top Innovators in Financial Markets.
Dr. Zak El-Ramly, founder and former CEO of ZEMA, will remain actively involved in the business, assuming the role of chairman of ZEMA and working alongside Stone to continue driving the company’s vision and strong growth trajectory.
“Andrea’s immense expertise and proven track record of growing and scaling innovative data companies make her an excellent fit to chart our next chapter of growth,” said Dr. Zak El-Ramly, founder of ZEMA Global Data Corporation. “With FTV’s investment, we gain not only vital growth capital but also a partner that brings value-added insights and a vast network to help us deliver our award-winning platform to an expanding global customer base across multiple industries.”
ZEMA is a trusted provider of enterprise data and analytics solutions to large multi-national organizations, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their energy and commodities data. ZEMA's suite of solutions offers highly configurable data management and curve analytic solutions that eliminate complexity and expense while automating mission critical workflows that drive high-value decisions surrounding physical and financial commodity and energy needs. In its next expansion phase supported by FTV Capital's investment, ZEMA will broaden its capabilities and customer support worldwide, advance product development and further innovate its analytics and automation solutions.
“ZEMA’s long standing reputation for high quality and integrity has earned industry awards and top rankings, supported by a culture with a passion for data and deep trust in its people,” said Stone. “I’m excited to pursue opportunities to deepen our analytics offering and enhance our services to better serve clients and to help the industry realize its potential in this next chapter of growth ahead.”
“As the global energy transition accelerates, there is a growing demand for solutions like ZEMA’s,” said Robert Anderson, partner at FTV Capital. “We have long admired Andrea’s industry leadership and look forward to collaborating with her and the rest of the ZEMA management team as they expand their business to better serve the multi-trillion-dollar energy and commodities trading industry.”
“ZEMA has established itself as a leading provider of enterprise data and analytics solutions that automate workflows and deliver tangible ROI for customers,” said Brent Fierro, principal at FTV Capital. “We’re excited for the opportunity to partner with ZEMA to help the company meaningfully scale, invest in customer-centric initiatives and further solidify its strong offering in the market.”
Alongside existing board members Dr. Zak El-Ramly (chairman), Aiman El-Ramly and Nader El-Ramly, as part of this growth investment, Robert Anderson, partner at FTV Capital, Brent Fierro, principal at FTV Capital, Payam Vadi, vice president at FTV Capital, and Andrea Remyn Stone (CEO), joined ZEMA’s board of directors.
D.A. Davidson served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to ZEMA Global Data Corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed.
About FTV Capital:
FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm that has raised $6.2 billion to invest in high-growth companies offering a range of innovative solutions in three sectors: enterprise technology and services, financial services, and payments and transaction processing. FTV’s experienced team leverages its domain expertise and proven track record in each of these sectors to help motivated management teams accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network®, a group of the world’s leading enterprises and executives who have helped FTV portfolio companies for two decades. Founded in 1998, FTV Capital has invested in over 140 portfolio companies, including BillingPlatform, Derivative Path, EBANX, Kore.ai, ReliaQuest, True Potential and Vagaro, and successfully exited/partially exited companies including CardConnect (acquired by First Data), Centaur (acquired by Waystone Group), Egress (acquired by KnowBe4), Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN), Globant (NYSE: GLOB), InvestCloud (recapitalized), Strata Fund Solutions (acquired by Alter Domus), VPay (acquired by Optum) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). FTV has offices in San Francisco, New York, Connecticut and London.
For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.
