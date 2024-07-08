Transforming Power Markets Together: Navigating the Complexities of the Evolving Electricity Landscape
27th Annual Mid-C Seminar to Explore Key Policy Initiatives and Shape the Future of the Grid
The Mid-C Seminar has become vital for networking and staying abreast of regional issues. We are proud to have fostered a community that facilitates meaningful dialogue and fosters innovation.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 27th Annual Mid-C Seminar will be held from July 30-31, 2024. This year’s seminar promises to be a landmark event, bringing together industry experts and thought leaders to discuss state and federal regulations influencing clean energy development.
Co-founded by Doug Frazier of Horsepower Consulting and Bill Dearing of Dearing Consulting, the Mid-C Seminar has promoted knowledge sharing and fostered collaboration within the energy industry for over a quarter-century. Doug Frazier expressed his excitement about this year's event: "The 27th Mid-C Seminar marks another milestone in our commitment to driving positive change in the energy industry. We are thrilled to bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds to discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead." Bill Dearing added, "The Mid-C Seminar has become vital for networking and staying abreast of regional issues. We are proud to have fostered a community that facilitates meaningful dialogue and fosters innovation."
The seminar will feature a series of keynote sessions and panels, including:
• Scott Miller, Executive Director, Western Power Trading Forum, with an update on markets and the West-wide Pathways Initiative.
• Branden Sudduth, Vice President of Reliability Planning and Performance Analysis, WECC, discussing WECC Reliability Risk Priorities.
• Sarah Edmonds, President & CEO, Western Power Pool, on the Western Transmission Expansion Coalition (WestTEC).
• Rebecca Sexton, Director of Reliability Programs, Western Power Pool, addressing the launch of the Western Resource Adequacy Program.
• Randy Hardy, Hardy Energy Consulting, presents the challenges and opportunities of loads, resources, and transmission.
• Milos Bosanac, Regional Markets Sector Manager, CAISO, with an update on EDAM and the Real-time Market.
• Jeff Benoit, Vice President – Global Clean Energy Solutions, discusses the commercialization of net-zero power through hydrogen fuel adoption.
Two additional Panel Discussions includes:
Energy Policy Panel – moderated by Steve Wright
• Rich Glick, Principal, GQ New Energy Strategies
• Arne Olson, Senior Partner, E3, “Accounting for Clean Energy and Carbon: Why Simpler is Sometimes Better, or In Defense of the Humble REC”
• Jennifer Light, Director of Power Planning, Northwest Power and Conservation Council
Markets Panel
• Carrie Simpson, Senior Director, Seams & Western Services, Southwest Power Pool
• Milos Bosanac, Regional Markets Sector Manager, CAISO
• Rebecca Sexton, Director of Reliability Programs, Western Power Pool
• Michael Linn, Director, Market Analytics, Public Power Council
Pre-seminar activities will include optional golf and wine-tasting on Tuesday, July 30, allowing attendees to network in a relaxed setting. The main conference will take place on Wednesday, July 31, from 9 am to 5 pm, featuring various engaging sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.
The organizers extend their gratitude to the sponsors who have made the 27th Annual Mid-C Seminar possible, including Brookfield Renewables US, Trina Solar, Dynasty Power, Powerex, Yes Energy, Shell Energy, Energy Keepers, Bright Night, Constellation, iir Energy and ZEMA Global Data Corporation.
Join industry leaders, traders, marketers, and utility planners from public and private power and trading firms at the 27th Mid-C Seminar. Gain valuable insights, build connections, and be part of shaping the future of the energy sector.
For registration and additional information, please visit www.midcseminar.com or Contact Doug Frazier at (541) 419-6600 or email at media@ze.com.
About Mid-C Seminar:
The Mid-C Seminar celebrates its 27th year as a premier event in the energy industry. What began as an educational seminar focused on trading at the Mid-Columbia hub has evolved into a comprehensive platform covering trading, operational, and reliability issues across the WECC region and highlighting technological advancements. Attendees include traders, marketers, and utility planners from public and private power and trading firms. The seminar offers a unique opportunity to network, gain industry updates, and explore important regional issues.
