Enara Health Integrates Behavioral Medicine into Its Industry-Leading Weight Loss Program
Enara Health’s Hire of Licensed Psychologist Carly Zankman, PsyD, Marks New Expansion of Comprehensive Obesity Treatment Protocols
Diet and exercise are just the tip of the iceberg. To unlock truly sustainable weight loss, we must delve deeper into the medical, genetic, environmental and behavioral factors that are also at play. ”SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Health, a technology-powered personalized weight loss program focused on sustainable results, today announced that it is expanding its patient services with the addition of a Behavioral Medicine program. As a part of this key expansion to its multifaceted obesity treatment program, the company has hired Carly Zankman, PsyD, as its Behavioral Medicine Program Manager.
“At Enara Health, we recognize that obesity is a complex disease that requires personalized treatment,” said Lydia Alexander, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Enara Health. “Diet and exercise are just the tip of the iceberg. To unlock truly sustainable weight loss, we must delve deeper into the medical, genetic, environmental and behavioral factors that are also at play. That’s why the addition of a formal Behavioral Medicine program represents a vital expansion of services for our patients.”
In her new role, Dr. Zankman will play a crucial role in expanding Enara Health’s holistic approach to obesity treatment and management. As a licensed psychologist, Dr. Zankman has experience providing brief therapy using evidenced-based modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), and mindfulness-based approaches. In her health psychology postdoctoral fellowship at San Mateo Medical Center, among other patient responsibilities, she provided brief individual therapy and facilitated psychotherapy groups for patients struggling with anxiety, insomnia, weight management, diabetes, and other chronic medical conditions.
“Behavioral Medicine takes a biopsychosocial approach to treatment and seeks to identify and help change behaviors that are serving as barriers to people who are trying to improve their health and wellbeing,” Dr. Zankman says. “Particularly when it comes to battling obesity, there are a number of cognitive and behavioral changes that can help people lose weight and improve their overall health. I’m looking forward to helping Enara patients make these kinds of changes to facilitate their weight loss journeys.”
Enara Health’s expansion into Behavioral Medicine comes on the heels of its physical therapy offering addition in 2020 and furthers the company’s commitment to providing the most comprehensive, sustainable approach to weight loss available today. The company’s integrated approach and digital platform have been proven to help patients lose—and keep off—more than 15% of their baseline weight, a figure that is on par with bariatric surgery and far greater than the results seen with other e-health and m-health interventions.
Residents across California, Texas and Illinois can now enroll in the Enara Health program. Learn more at www.enarahealth.com.
About Enara Health
Enara Health is building a data-driven platform and network to scale obesity treatment. Based in San Mateo, Calif., and operating since March 2015, Enara Health offers unique hybrid digital and in-person weight loss programs based on precision medicine. By combining mobile technology with health care visits and providing patients with personalized physician-driven medical weight loss programs, Enara Health routinely helps patients lose—and keep off—more than 15% of their baseline weight, which is far greater than the results seen with other e-health and m-health interventions. Learn more at www.enarahealth.com.
