Flashtalking Acquires Protected Media - Advanced TV Advertisers Gain New Protection at Scale, Operational Efficiencies
With acquisition, Flashtalking becomes only Independent ad server with MRC accredited solution for fraud detection in the OTT segment
Most recently, we have invested in our OTT/CTV partnerships and platform integrations with other verification partners, but this acquisition takes that commitment to the next level.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad management, data-driven creative, and unified insights, has acquired anti-fraud innovator Protected Media, as the company becomes the only independent ad server with an MRC accredited solution for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic Detection and Filtration in OTT. The acquisition and resulting fortification in OTT/CTV capabilities further reinforce Flashtalking’s commitment to these channels and the brands placing their trusted advertising dollars there.
— Flashtalking CEO John Nardone
“Flashtalking has always been committed to providing our clients with independent options free of media bias -- and total objectivity in all channels and on all platforms we serve. That’s who we are at our core,” said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. “Most recently, we have invested in our OTT/CTV partnerships and platform integrations with other verification partners, but this acquisition takes that commitment to the next level. As the only media-independent ad server with a solution the MRC has accredited in this arena, and already perhaps the most trusted in the industry, Flashtalking can ensure that clients will never have to doubt the quality of their impressions, especially expensive, high value OTT/CTV impressions.”
“We’ve long been recognized as the industry’s boldest innovators in the fight against fraud in the digital advertising supply chain,” said Asaf Greiner, Founder and CEO of Protected Media. “Today, our CTV solution offers a unique three-way authentication and verification technology that guarantees the validity and quality of any given transaction specifically across the CTV supply chain. Given the company’s overarching philosophy on ensuring quality and their operational commitment to the OTT/CTV space, our coming together with Flashtalking could not be a more helpful union and proposition for advertisers. The new offering stands alone in its ability to serve advertisers at the interface where it matters most.”
The acquisition delivers on pronounced customer need by advertisers who may have moved early in the space, without protections in place, and establishes a unique and vital set of operational benefits.
MRC Accreditation for OTT
As the only independent ad management platform that utilizes an MRC accredited solution for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic Detection and Filtration in OTT, the company finally fills a critical gap for advertisers who may have charged ahead into the OTT segment but have yet to implement the necessary verification safeguards.
Complete suite of verification tools
The company now offers fraud detection and viewability services globally across Desktop, Mobile Web, In-App, CTV/OTT, and is able to fill any verification gaps.
Operational Efficiency
Flashtalking and Protected Media provide accelerated speed-to-market for verification set-up and management by eliminating the manual, error-prone shared spreadsheets in favor of a fast, automated, errorless workflow.
Business Simplification
As with everything Flashtalking brings to market, the offering simplifies the ad tech stack. By bundling verification services with an advertiser’s ad serving globally, the company provides the opportunity to reduce the administrative burden of managing multiple vendor relationships across regions.
For more information about Flashtalking’s OTT/CTV anti-fraud capabilities and solutions, please contact sales@flashtalking.com
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company. We help sophisticated marketers use data to personalize advertising, analyze its effectiveness and optimize performance across channels and formats. Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and unbiased, actionable insights, powered by proprietary cookieless tracking, data unification and algorithmic attribution. Born in the UK, now established worldwide, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, Barcelona, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney. For more information, visit www.flashtalking.com.
About Protected Media
Protected Media is a global leader in ad fraud prevention and detection, accredited by MRC for SIVT detection and filtration on OTT as well as Desktop, Mobile Web and Mobile Apps. ProtectedTV, Protected Media’s patent pending CTV solution, offers a unique three-way authentication and verification technology that guarantees the validity and quality of any given transaction across the CTV supply chain.
Founded in 2014 by veterans of Israel’s cybersecurity industry, Protected Media’s product suite uses cyber methodologies and the most advanced technological stack to protect its customers from sophisticated ad fraud and current and emerging threats.
With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, the company serves over 100 global customers across the supply chain, including SSPs, DSPs, networks exchanges, publishers and advertisers.
Protected Media provides the most advanced ad fraud protection in the market, giving its customers the peace of mind they need to do their job.
For more information visit www.protected.media or contact info@protected.media.
Kendall M Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kendallmaria@yahoo.com