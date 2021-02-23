REPORT: PARTNERIZE ISSUES KEY FINDINGS FROM GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP GROWTH INDEX
All Regions Report Increased Year-over-Year Revenue Solidifying Partnership Marketing as a Significant Driver of Performance and Operating Leverage for Brands
Not only do these reports offer great visibility in short-term performance, but also long-tail trends that can show a repeatable pattern of behavior and activity in the partnership channel.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnerize, a partnership management software and service solution powering profitable growth for marketers, today announced promising findings from its newly created Partnership Growth Index™. Collective data from the Americas, EMEA, and APAC (including Australia) regions reported a year-over-year (YOY) average revenue increase of 66% for the week ending February 13th with the six-week trailing average increasing 80% (YOY). The Partnership Growth Index ™ represents the continued and global evolution of the Affiliate Marketing Sales Index previously introduced as the first index for the category under the acquired Pepperjam brand.
— Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize
As a hub of digital commerce, Partnerize is in the unique position to deliver insights that will help global brands, partners, and the broader industry navigate through times of uncertainty and beyond. These periodic indices serve to assist marketers as they confront both near-term and long-term challenges and will give them the tools they need to foster profitable growth.
Divided into three region-specific reports, Partnerize examined key trends across regions to lend marketers insight they need to effectively benchmark, compare and optimize their partnership programs published in the Partnership Growth Index ™.
Regional findings from the reports include:
The Americas
-Revenue Growth: Increased 93% (YOY)
-Six Week Revenue Trailing Average: Increased 113% (YOY)
-Average Order Value (AOV): Increased 27% to $116 (YOY)
-Mobile represented 25% of revenue generated during the reporting period
APAC
-Revenue Growth: Increased 53% (YOY)
-Six Week Revenue Trailing Average: Increased 65% (YOY)
-Average Order Value (AOV): Increased 42% to $122 (YOY)
-Mobile represented 38% of revenue generated during the reporting period
EMEA
-Revenue Growth: Increased 53% (YOY)
-Six Week Revenue Trailing Average: Increased 63% (YOY)
-Average Order Value (AOV): Increased 19% to $62 (YOY)
-Mobile represented 31% of revenue generated during the reporting period
“The performance of the partnership channel through mid-February provides us with a positive outlook into 2021,” said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize. “Consumer buying habits are continually changing as we progress through the effects of the global pandemic. With more and more people utilizing the internet for their buying journey, the Partnership Growth Index ™ is an invaluable tool for marketers to lean on so they can take advantage of opportunities and trends as they arise. Not only do these reports offer great visibility in short-term performance, but also long-tail trends that can show a repeatable pattern of behavior and activity in the partnership channel that can be harnessed and used to create operating leverage within the marketer’s mix.”
The Partnership Growth Index™ measures same-store sales activity across all major industries, excluding travel, directly attributable to partnerships in 2021 in comparison to the same period in 2020. An analysis of brand performance on the Partnerize platform helps understand key trends including revenue, commission, conversion attributes and customer behavior. The Partnership Growth Indices can be accessed at https://go.partnerize.com/partnership-growth-index-hub.
About Partnerize
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable subsidy to alleviate pressure on their unit economics as a result of over dependence on primary sales and marketing channels. Supported by unrivaled service including the category’s only in-housing support program, with Partnerize, you’re in control of the entire partnership marketing lifecycle—all on a single platform. Headquartered in NYC, Partnerize retains offices in Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Wilkes-Barre. For more information on how Partnerize helps turn your partnerships into a profit center, please visit https://partnerize.com/en.
Kendall M Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-714-9213
