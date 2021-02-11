MEDIA ADVISORY: 30th Legislative District to Host Virtual Town Hall

WHO: State Sen. Claire Wilson and Reps. Jesse Johnson and Jamila Taylor

WHAT: Virtual town hall with 30th District residents

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Streamed live on the House Democratic Caucus’ social media pages:

The lawmakers will talk about their work in the Legislature and answer questions. Attendees can submit questions ahead of time at this link, or in the chat box during the event.

We strive to create a space that is welcoming and access-centered. Please let us know if we can provide any assistance or offer any accommodations. Our event will provide CART captioning, ASL interpretation and spoken Spanish interpretation.

AVISO PARA LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN: Reunión pública en línea del Distrito legislativo 30

¿QUIÉNES?: La Senadora Claire Wilson, y los Representantes Jesse Johnson y Jamila Taylor

¿QUÉ?: Reunión publica en línea con residentes del distrito 30

¿CUÁNDO?: Sábado, 13 de febrero a las 10:00 a.m.

¿DÓNDE?: Vídeo en vivo en las páginas de las redes sociales de los demócratas de la Cámara de Representantes:

Los legisladores hablarán de su trabajo en la legislatura y contestarán preguntas. Los que asistan podrán enviar preguntas por adelantado en este enlace, o en el chat durante el evento.

Queremos crear una experiencia que sea acogedora y accesible para todos. Por favor, avísenos si podemos proporcionar alguna ayuda o adaptación. Nuestro evento contará con subtítulos tipo “CART” (en inglés), interpretación de lengua de signos americana, e interpretación en español.

