Warner supports keeping U.S. Supreme Court at nine members

Charleston, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced today he supports the growing effort to keep our U.S. Supreme Court to nine Justices.

Since 1869, nine Justices have made up the U.S. Supreme Court of Appeals. However, in the past several months, talk of expanding the number of Supreme Court Justices has raised concerns on all sides of the political spectrum.

This year, legislation has been proposed in Congress that opposes this expansion. The proposed legislation, known as the "Keep Nine Amendment," would clarify that the nation's highest court is to be composed of nine members. A similar attempt to expand the number of Justices by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt failed decades ago.

In a letter sent on Monday to leaders of the United States Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, Warner joined other Secretaries of State encouraging Congress to adopt the legislation. Warner also sent the letter to the five members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation.

Click here to view the letter

"I am proud to join other state chief election officials to oppose the expansion of the Supreme Court. At a time when our country needs stability and confidence, Congress must ensure that our more than 150 years of judicial branch precedent and stability remain the same. Checks and balances are imperative for protecting our constitutional liberties and rights; expanding the Court now could further divide our Nation at a time when we need unity,” Warner said.