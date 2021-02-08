Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Input Sought on Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons

DNR Soliciting Comment Now through Feb. 26

Photo of Canada geese in flight

Photo by Larry Hindman/Maryland DNR

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has posted the proposed 2021-2022 Migratory Game Bird Seasons for public review and comment through Feb. 26. 

The department’s website also features a short presentation detailing the remaining steps in the regulatory process, data updates, and the status of the Atlantic Population (migratory) Canada goose population. Citizens can provide input online, by phone at 410-260-8540, by fax at 410-260-8596, or in writing to: Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401.  

The public comment period will close at noon February 26.

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.

Public Input Sought on Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons



