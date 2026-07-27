Maryland’s Summer Closure of Chesapeake Bay Striped Bass Fishing Begins August 1

July 27, 2026

During August, all targeting of striped bass is off-limits in the Chesapeake Bay and tidal tributaries. Anglers are encouraged to target Maryland’s many other species during this time.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds Maryland recreational anglers that targeting striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries is prohibited from August 1 through August 31.

The striped bass targeting closure, shifted to August for the 2026 season, was put in place to protect the younger, resident striped bass population when hot water and air temperatures in mid-summer make fish more vulnerable to dying after being caught and released.

During the closure, DNR officials encourage anglers to pursue other fish, such as invasive blue catfish and Chesapeake Channa, also known as snakehead, by using different fishing methods than those used for striped bass. These invasive species have no bag or size limits and their harvest contributes to a healthier ecosystem in the Bay.

Recent research has suggested that environmental factors are contributing to poor striped bass spawning success. The summer closure offers important protection for Maryland’s state fish. First implemented in 2020, it aims to support the resident stock of striped bass and decrease overall mortality in Chesapeake Bay.

Outside of the summer closure period, DNR encourages anglers to practice safe catch and release and fish for other species when the air temperature is higher than 95 degrees to further reduce mortality.

Recreational dead discards, when a fish dies after being caught and returned to the water, accounted for 21% of total fishing-related striped bass deaths in the Bay in the most recent stock assessment data published in 2022. The remaining portions of fishing-related mortality attributed to other sectors were: 44% recreational harvest, 31% commercial harvest, and 4% commercial dead discards.

In addition to the closure, Maryland DNR has introduced other initiatives to reduce dead discards while the season is ongoing. These include requiring circle hooks when targeting striped bass and encouraging anglers to follow the Striped Bass Summer Fishing Advisory Forecast, which advises of “red flag” conditions when fishing for striped bass should be avoided.

The Chesapeake Bay recreational striped bass fishery will reopen from September 1 through December 5, at which time anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum length of 19 inches and a maximum length of 24 inches.

Maryland anglers can purchase their licenses online at MD Outdoors, at DNR service centers, or at sport license agent retailers. Fishing licenses, fishing tackle, boats, and marine fuel purchases fund DNR’s fish and wildlife conservation work.