Newsletter Network WhereBy.Us Launches “Letterhead” to Help Newsletter Publishers Monetize
Software-as-a-service platform offers email monetization and publishing tools for businesses and teams
We built Letterhead for newsletters from the ground up, with a focus on monetization. We’re on track to help publishers monetize more than 5 million subscribers by spring.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhereBy.Us Enterprises, Inc., has launched Letterhead, a software as a service (“SaaS”) solution that enables publishers of all sizes and kinds (creators, non-profits, colleges or B2B marketers), to monetize their email newsletters and deliver growth.
— WhereBy.Us CEO and Cofounder Chris Sopher
Letterhead’s technology already serves dozens of external clients and the five local newsletter brands WhereBy.Us has launched around the country, in Miami (The New Tropic), Orlando (Pulptown), Seattle (The Evergrey), Portland (Bridgeliner) and Pittsburgh (The Incline). The company’s software serves more than 2 million newsletter readers.
“Chris and his amazing team have built a new suite of software solutions that focuses on revenue for newsletter creators and owners,” said Andrew Craissati of Brick Capital Management, the largest investor in Whereby.us. “At a time when we all want to stay more connected to our communities, we’re pleased that Letterhead will help sustain those connections.”
“We’re on track to help publishers monetize more than 5 million subscribers by spring,” said WhereBy.Us CEO and Cofounder Chris Sopher. “We heard from so many types of creators who wanted to do more with email newsletters to build and engage their communities — publishers, writers, marketers, universities, nonprofits. Most email tools are built for marketing purposes, rather than for newsletters. We built Letterhead for newsletters from the ground up, with a focus on monetization, drawing on our own experience as publishers. We’re also excited to continue growing our own network of newsletters at WhereBy.Us this year.”
The launch was first reported in TechCrunch:
https://techcrunch.com/2020/12/23/letterhead-wants-to-be-the-shopify-of-email-newsletters/ .
About WhereBy.Us
WhereBy.Us has built local media brands in Miami, Seattle, Portland, Orlando and Pittsburgh. Along the way, we’ve had to solve the challenges all content creators face in growing a business — from tech and workflows to strategy and best practices. We’ve also learned to help advertising partners of all sizes achieve their engagement goals through multimedia advertising, marketing and creative brand campaigns. Now we’re ready to help you. Visit us at https://www.whereby.us .
About Letterhead
Letterhead simplifies the process of selling, managing and delivering sponsor inventory on email newsletters. Letterhead helps companies turn on another revenue stream with its no-code sponsorship and advertising solution. Letterhead’s platform can handle every step of the revenue process, from sales and payment to ad creation to delivery and metrics -- so publishers can focus on their content. Select from pre-built, tested ad types like sponsorships, banners, native content and listings — or build your own format with links, images, GIFs, emojis and more. Visit us at https://www.tryletterhead.com .
About Brick Capital
Formed in 2017 as a multi-family office providing early stage seed and series A capital, the firm has benefitted from working closely with its founder, Andrew Craissati (and other families), and who has 20 years’ experience of funding ventures, initially as one of the regional chairmen of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group (including oversight of its radio business, now in 40 countries and with annual branded ad revenue valued in excess of $1 Billion) and also as chairman of investment platform and co-working space, Lets Go Crazy. Interests have non-exhaustively included houst.com, genero.com, instantteams.com, bibliu.com, pollen.co, beyond.life and whereby.us.
