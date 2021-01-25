Dstillery Taps Lee Westerfield for CFO Role as Custom AI Leader Develops Targeting Solutions for Advertising’s Next Era
Experienced venturetech financial officer will oversee growth of audience data businessNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions partner for agencies and brands, today announced that it has hired Lee Westerfield as Chief Financial Officer. Westerfield will lead finance & legal and oversee the scaling of operations as the company defines the future of targeting solutions.
Dstillery has seen its custom audience solutions business grow rapidly since it launched in 2018. Westerfield will be responsible for expanding the capital base and building financial frameworks that continue helping this data and analytics business scale, especially as advertising prepares itself for the post-cookie age.
“Dstillery has built a growing audience business by finding a different path through the ad tech industry, thanks to a collaborative team, unique business model, and a distinct product that separates the company from its competition,” said Westerfield. “Big changes are coming to the industry, and Dstillery has a clear vision for helping advertisers, while simultaneously maintaining a sense of purpose. As the industry changes, Dstillery has built a foundation that will ensure its solutions play a role in building a privacy-friendly web where individuals are free to explore and communicate.”
Over his career, Westerfield has led finance at five SaaS and B2B technology ventures, helping each scale revenue and guiding several through successful exits. He arrives at Dstillery from the healthtech SaaS provider Aetion, where he served as CFO. Prior to that, he was CFO and board vice chairman for the fintech firm Uphold Ltd and CFO for the mediatech B2B venture The Orchard, acquired by Sony. Earlier in his professional life, Westerfield served as a Wall Street equity research analyst, covering the internet and media sectors.
“In two short years at Dstillery, we’ve seen our data business grow at a remarkable rate, thanks to the fresh, daily-updated insights that help marketers find the best audiences,” said Michael Beebe, CEO of Dstillery. “Now we are at a pivotal juncture, poised to accelerate. Lee will be a critical force as we continue that growth, especially as both Dstillery and the industry navigate rising internet privacy standards and a shift to an opt-in paradigm. Lee’s intellectual curiosity is an ideal match for our executive team, and he will be instrumental in helping Dstillery define the post-cookie era of digital targeting.”
About Dstillery
Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brand marketers and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.
Our premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is built by just-for-your-brand Custom AI models that deliver the ideal combination of accuracy and scale. Because Dstillery continuously refreshes audience data, our audiences are always up-to-date and on-target. That’s why brands across Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech rely on Dstillery’s audience solutions to optimize their branding and performance marketing campaigns, helping to drive growth.
To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
