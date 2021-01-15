Built In Honors Bombora in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards
Intent Data Leader Earns Placement on Built In’s Best Midsize Companies to Work For in NYCNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built In today announced that Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Bombora earned a place on the Best Midsize Companies to Work For in New York City list. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.
“When we started Bombora, we knew that to succeed as a business, we had to build a culture that helped our employees thrive as people,” said Erik Matlick, CEO and co-founder of Bombora. “We do that through a number of initiatives, including promoting mindfulness and wellness with our employees, organizing beach cleanups, and as a business enabling and advocating for sustainable marketing. We’re gratified to see that our focus and values helped us to become one of the best places to work and join the other companies on this list.”
Bombora tells sales and marketing teams which businesses are researching the products and services that they and their competitors sell. The company has helped create the intent data market. Terms like ”surge” or “surging” are now commonplace in the intent data space, and those terms originated with Bombora, which owns the trademark on the product Company Surge® and multiple patents on the process of determining company level buying intent.
Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year’s program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.
“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”
Tech professionals rely on Built In’s Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com
