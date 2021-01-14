Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taylor elected to chair Black Members Caucus

OLYMPIA – State Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way) has been elected chair of the Black Members Caucus. She was sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 10 for her first term.

Taylor is also vice chair of the Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee, and serves on the Community & Economic Development and Transportation Committees.

“This year will be a year of recovery, which means every action the Legislature takes must meaningfully support all communities in Washington state — and with a particular focus on racial equity,” Taylor said.

“From responding to COVID-19 and rebuilding the economy, to expanding child care access, closing the digital divide and boosting rental assistance, I will advocate for inclusive, community-focused solutions that help people emerge from this crisis not just whole, but better off than they were a year ago,” she added.

Taylor is a first-year lawmaker who represents the 30th Legislative District. She is leading the largest caucus of Black representatives in Washington state’s history.

The 2021 legislative session began Monday, Jan. 11 and is being held remotely.

