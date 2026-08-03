Joint Statement on the Spokane Wildfires from Rep. Natasha Hill, Rep. Timm Ormsby, and Sen. Marcus Riccelli

Our hearts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires impacting Spokane and surrounding communities. We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency managers, utility crews, National Guard members, and countless volunteers working around the clock to protect lives and property under incredibly difficult conditions.

The situation remains active and conditions are changing quickly. We encourage everyone to rely on official sources for evacuation notices, fire updates, and emergency information. If you have not already done so, register for Alert Spokane to receive emergency notifications directly, and monitor Spokane County Emergency Management for the latest evacuation maps, shelter information, and safety updates.

If you are under a Level 3 evacuation, leave immediately. Do not wait. If you are under a Level 2 evacuation, be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, and if you need additional time because of children, medical needs, pets, or livestock, officials strongly encourage leaving early.

We also want to remind everyone that private drones must not be flown anywhere near wildfire operations. Unauthorized drones create dangerous conditions for firefighting aircraft and can force them to stop flying, delaying critical suppression efforts when every minute matters. Please keep drones on the ground and allow first responders to do their jobs safely.

For those who have been displaced, evacuation shelters and emergency resources are available. The primary evacuation shelter is located at the Spokane Convention Center, where parking is free and pets are welcome. Animal sheltering and RV accommodations for evacuated animals are available at the Spokane County Fairgrounds. Emergency Management continues to post the most up-to-date shelter locations and available resources.

If you’ve already evacuated, do not return home until local officials announce that it is safe to do so. Even if fire activity appears to have decreased, hazards such as downed power lines, damaged roads, falling trees, hot spots, and emergency response operations can make re-entry dangerous. Spokane County Emergency Management and local law enforcement will notify residents when evacuation levels are reduced or lifted. Continue monitoring official channels for the latest updates.

Governor Bob Ferguson has declared a statewide wildfire emergency and implemented a statewide burn ban through September 30 as firefighters continue battling record-setting fires across Washington. We ask everyone to do their part by following all burn restrictions, avoiding activities that could spark new fires, and checking on neighbors who may need assistance.

To everyone who has lost a home, been forced to evacuate, or is anxiously watching these fires unfold: your Spokane community stands with you. We will continue working alongside our local, state, and federal partners to ensure our community has the resources it needs during this emergency and throughout the recovery ahead.

The best way to support emergency responders right now is to stay informed, obey evacuation orders, and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas. Please stay safe, follow evacuation orders, and continue looking out for one another.

If you’ve been evacuated:

Follow your evacuation level immediately.

Bring medications, important documents, pets, and essential supplies if you can do so safely.

Check Spokane County Emergency Management for current shelter locations and assistance.

Do not return home until local officials announce that it is safe to do so.

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