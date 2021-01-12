New Data Axle Study: To Reach Donors, Nonprofits Must Consider Age, Gender, and Politics When Planning Channel Mix
Survey of more than 1,200 donors shows email campaigns twice as likely to earn donations from Democrats as from Republicans
Today’s donors want to give on their terms—and those terms are more varied than ever. As a result, nonprofits can’t afford to choose one or two channels.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The direct mail fundraising channel continues to be a highly effective means of driving charitable donations, even among donors who complete their gift online. A new Data Axle study titled The New Best Practices for Connecting with Today’s Charitable Donors found that 29% of donors who make gifts through an organization’s website do so after being prompted by a communication in another channel. When it comes to making a donation, direct mail continues to reign supreme with 45% of donors aged over 60, 34% of those aged 45-60, 26% of 30–44-year-olds, and 20% of 18–29-year-olds using the channel to give to nonprofits. In terms of how charitable organizations should reach out to donors, email shines with 48% of donors across generations identifying it as their preferred channel. To achieve optimal results, direct mail must be part of a coordinated multichannel effort, informed by donor preferences.
— Data Axle Nonprofit Solutions President Stephanie Ceruolo
In order to understand these trends in depth, Data Axle surveyed more than 1,200 Americans who had donated to a charity in the last 6 months. The results are now available in a white paper that readers may download here.
“This study puts numbers to the changes digital media has wrought on fundraising channels in recent years,” said Data Axle Nonprofit Solutions President Stephanie Ceruolo. “Today’s donors want to give on their terms—and those terms are more varied than ever. As a result, nonprofits can’t afford to choose one or two channels. They need to get smarter and more data-driven when building their donor acquisition and fundraising initiatives, and leverage the full spectrum of channels according to the preference of each individual.”
Highlights of Data Axle’s study include:
● Although only 2% of younger donors say they want to be contacted via phone, 20% of donors aged 18-29 and 18% aged 30-44 say they donate in response to a phone call from a nonprofit.
● Nearly half (48%) of respondents stated email is their communication channel of preference. Direct mail was the second most preferred channel at 21%, followed by social media (17%), text messaging (8%) and phone calls (2%).
● Men are more likely to respond to a phone call than women (14% vs. 9%), and less likely to click on an email campaign to donate (18% vs. 22%).
● Donors who support Republican candidates greatly favor donating via direct mail at 49%, vs. 31% of Democratic-leaning donors. Democratic donors are more likely to give to nonprofits via unprompted visits to a charity’s website or by clicking on an email campaign (41% and 30%, respectively) compared to Republican donors (24% and 15%, respectively).
“Some of the newer nonprofits may lean too heavily on digital media, while older ones may avoid digital channels entirely,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “This survey shows the importance of using every channel in order to reach donors in the most effective way, informed by their demographic and psychographic attributes. We’re glad to share these results and help nonprofits innovate their donor acquisition and engagement strategies to achieve their fundraising goals.”
For the complete survey results and insights, visit www.data-axle.com/resource/new-best-practices-for-connecting-with-todays-charitable-donors
About Data Axle
Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
email us here