Data Axle’s 3 New Senior VPs in Strategy, Management, Operations Round Out Product Leadership Team with Focus on Cloud
New hires from Zillow, Telenav, and Verizon bring technology innovation and wealth of multi-faceted expertise to implement new product vision
Neelika, Hossam, and Vishal bring the varied domain expertise that can disrupt an entrenched cycle of incrementalism and elevate Data Axle to a higher plane of innovation.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three key hires round out Data Axle’s push to solidify its technology-focused leadership in the cloud data space, the company announced today. The new arrivals — Neelika Choudhury, Hossam Bahlool, and Vishal Bhasin — will align the company’s data strategy, product management, technology and operations around a singular cloud-based vision of the future.
— Data Axle Chief Product Officer Rohan Chandran
Choudhury joins Data Axle as senior VP of data strategy, Bahlool as senior VP of product management, and Bhasin heads up Data Axle’s new office in Pune, India, as senior VP of technology and operations.
“As a cloud data company, we need to embody the highest standards in strategy, product management and operations,” said Data Axle Chief Product Officer Rohan Chandran. “Neelika, Hossam, and Vishal bring the varied domain expertise that can disrupt an entrenched cycle of incrementalism and elevate Data Axle to a higher plane of innovation, ultimately delivering new and better ways to serve the current and future needs of our clients.”
Choudhury joins Data Axle having led consumer products at Realtor.com and Zillow, and most recently leading product management and design for Ten-X-CRE at real-estate innovator Ten-X. She will take ownership of Data Axle’s rich business, consumer, and specialty data.
Bahlool brings expertise in productizing location-based services for both SMB and enterprise markets, via his recent product and business leadership roles at Mapbox, Immersion, and Telenav. All of Data Axle’s customer touchpoints, from B2B applications to data delivery platforms, now fall under his purview.
Opening Data Axle’s first office in India, Bhasin will be a core part of Chandran’s leadership team. He has spent the last 3 years helping Viacom18 build out a large international presence. Prior to that, he did the same for Verizon in India where he developed expertise running and globally integrating both operational and product development teams.
“As we continue to serve our customers’ current data needs, our now-complete leadership team will be defining where we need to be five years from now, in order to anticipate and address our clients’ evolving priorities,’” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “These three leaders bring Data Axle the transformative thinking we need to become the cloud data company of the future.”
These hires complete the process that was first reported in September:
https://www.data-axle.com/resources/news-media-coverage/data-axle-makes-key-hires-in-engineering-data-science-product-design/
About Data Axle
Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com