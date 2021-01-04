A Vote for Rev. Warnock and Ossoff is a Vote for Sanity. A Vote for Perdue and Loeffler is a Vote for Insanity

A banner i displayed at Trump Tower for months Our Education System Has Cutting Edge Mind Education While Brain Education Is Under the radar Screen. Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence.

Georgians please vote for Rev. Warnock and Ossoff to bring forth a better future for all Americans. Your vote will decide the fate of the whole country.

We fell for Trump's phony spin and look what we got: insanity in control of the White House. Please don't fall for Perdue & Loeffler's lies about Trump's agenda's greatness, which they will continue.” — Sajid Khan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before the last presidential election, I met Trump at the No Labels conference in Manchester, NH. There we had invited all the presidential candidates to put forth their plans; most turned up except Hillary. Trump got the highest applause, and the crowd gave him a standing ovation again and again. I noticed that even though he shared little substance, he did hide and outshine it with his superb but phony spin. In the end, I got a chance to talk to him. I said that his crowds are the most 'fired up' to use Obama's phrase, and his crowd numbers were the largest by far, so he was going to be the next president. But I said he does not have any concrete substance on which to run on. I offered him my emotional health agenda to use as his own. He said he would get back to me, and he gave a little lecture about how he already knows all there is to know and that he is the greatest of all experts in the history of the world on all topics. And that there is nothing out there that he needs to learn more about. He said he is the readiest president ever from day one.I was stunned. No expert can be an expert on everything, plus knowledge keeps expanding, and there is no end to new knowledge. As there is so much technical expertise required to manage and improve every sector, hundreds of experts guide the president, and each cabinet secretary is the top chosen expert in the required field with his own hundreds of advisers. It was clear Trump was totally out of it.I have my own US patent based presidential rating test, and Trump has failed the test. With t-shirts, banners, press releases, posts on social media, and comments in NY Times, Time, CNN, etc. I have protested Trump's incompetence. Even after he became president, he should have been impeached out of office on the grounds of insanity. Just imagine he was too insane even to understand the elementary and clear gravity of the virus crisis.And the likes of Perdue and Loeffler know all too well that Trump is insane, and yet they dance to his every insane tune. They are afraid that Trump's base, solidly behind Trump, will ditch them as soon as they differ ever so slightly with him. So they applaud and support Trump's every insane move, knowing full well that they are knowingly lying and covering up Trump's insanity. They are corrupt opportunist criminals who deserve to be voted out of office.America needs to wake up to our declining social standards. We are falling behind the rest of the world in quite a few sectors. Trump and his lapdog senators have hastened this decline. If elected Perdue and Loeffler will continue to block Biden-Harris, Rev. Warnock, and Ossoff 's progressive fast forward fully sane agenda and they will keep pushing Trump's insane agenda.Before public officials are allowed to compete for the White House, Senate, Governorship, etc., they must be tested for eligibility. We need to create Public Figure Standards (PFS). Not just Perdue and Loeffler who fall short on the PFS, all those who fall short of the highest Public Figure Standards must never be allowed to even compete for, let alone get elected to public office.Please vote for Rev. Warnock and Ossoff to empower the Biden-Harris team to manage and control the likes of McConnell, Perdue, and Loeffler.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS THAT I HAVE HANDED OVER TO BIDEN-HARRIS TO USE AS THEIR OWN.