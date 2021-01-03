Perdue, Loeffler have no substance of their own, they use Trump's phony substance, false spin to advance their chances

A banner i displayed at Trump Tower for months Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health. Our Education System Has Cutting Edge Mind Education While Brain Education Is Under the radar Screen.

Perdue and Loeffler are lapdogs for Trump's insane agenda, false spin, and quixotic substance. Voting for them is voting for Trump's insanity. Pl. vote wisely.

Georgians, please ask yourselves if you can afford to give senate power to Trump's insanity.” — Sajid Khan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This election is about making America America again. This election is about making justice, equality, dignity, opportunity, respect, power, healthcare, education, peace, rights, happiness, and jobs for all, rich and poor, Black, the vast struggling White, and all other minorities. This election is about making America sane again. It is especially about bringing in #1 experts to optimize all the above prospects.Look at how Biden-Harris have not only demonstrated that they mean business when they say that they will do all of the above; they have actually brought all, so far abandoned groups, to the power table by appointing a cabinet with full diversity.Unlike Trump, whose total cabinet consists of just his insane gut, Biden-Harris will make the last word in the room come from his full team of experts' collective action plan. Biden-Harris's decisions will be based on pure science, unlike Trump's actions that are based on his own insanity propelled messed up incompetence.Trump will soon be out of the White House, but he will still illegally and immorally control the likes of Perdue and Loeffler from the outside. He will use them to do everything in his power to sabotage Biden-Harris's truly incisive American agenda. Even though Trump legally and morally cannot control the senate when he lost the White House, his lapdogs Perdue and Loeffler will still obey his every insane move. Perdue and Loeffler are in the full grip of Trump's insane gut. Ask yourself if you can afford to give senate power to Trump's insanity.Trump and his lapdogs even failed to prepare the complex infrastructure for the vaccine. They did not order extra refrigeration of trucks and storage facilities. Not only will there be a delay in transporting there will be much spoilage. In the meantime, there will be many more deaths, suffering, and havoc in America. So please think twice before voting for Perdue and Loeffler.Perdue and Loeffler cannot afford the voters to focus on their own corruption, incompetence, and lies. So they falsely accuse Rev. Warnock and Ossoff of being unfit. They have no positive substance of their own, so they use Trump's phony substance and false spin to advance their own prospects. The early voting has already pushed the Democratic lead too far ahead. On election day, I bet the Republicans cannot catch up!Perdue and Loeffler have already cut food stamps and shifted the money to the 1%. They are doing everything in their power to make the 1% richer and more powerful by stealing the economic rights of the 99%. If they are allowed to win, they will do more of the same.My contacts in the Biden-Harris team have assured me that the new White House is rigorously seeking innovative solutions and that my emotional health activism will be given a full cabinet review. On the other hand, I had personally told Trump before his first election that he would win the White House but that he had no authentic plan and that he could use my plan. He said he would get back to me, but there was no response. After all, in his mind, he had the best possible plan in the history of the world provided by his one and only adviser and his full cabinet, his insane gut.For the sake of America and the world, for justice, equality, dignity, respect, education, progress, healthcare, science, truth, morality, peace, prosperity, opportunity, and above all, sanity, please vote for Rev. Warnock and Ossoff. To optimize the future of our children, please vote for Rev. Warnock and Ossoff.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS.